54% of Kosovo citizens against unification with Albania

TIRANA, June 9 - Around 54 percent of Kosovo citizens are opposed to the unification of Kosovo and Albania in case of recognition by Serbia. The data was published by the Research Institute of Development and European Affairs (RIDEA) during the presentation of their latest survey.

The survey further shows that about seventy percent of Kosovo's citizens support the resumption of the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, while thirty percent are in favor of reaching a final agreement with the neighboring state through a land swap deal. Moreover, only 12 percent are satisfied with the status-quo between the two countries.

The perception towards the unification between Kosovo and Albania is evidently different for the two, as a study conducted earlier by the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) showed that in case of a referendum about unification with Kosovo, 60 percent of Albanian citizens would vote pro, 23 percent against it and 17 percent do not have a specific answer. About 48 percent of those asked believe that unification is possible or even very likely compared to 30 percent who say it's largely unlikely and percent who claim it is impossible. However 58 percent believe unification would be a good thing compared to 24 percent who say it's a neutral development hence neither good nor bad and 10 percent who say it's outright a bad development.

According to the survey conducted by AIIS, the final reconciliation between Albanians and Serbians in the Balkans is subject to the issue of Serbia recognizing Kosovo according to the majority of citizens, about 42 percent. Another 35 percent believe that reconciliation means precisely between Serbia and Kosovo. Only 10 percent of respondents believe reconciliation can happen between Albania and Serbia. Overall citizens believe that such a process is possible with only 5 percent of the answers claiming that reconciliation in the region cannot be done.