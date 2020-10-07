President Meta praises interfaith cooperation, calls for national action to retain youth

ELBASAN - President Ilir Meta paid a visit to the Inter-religious Cooperation Center in Elbasan, one of the best examples of interfaith dialogue and partnership, as he called it to recognize the achievements of the center. “I am happy that today alongside the distinguished representatives of the Muslim, Bektashi, orthodox, Catholic and Evangelical protestant communities we were able today to convey message of unity,” Meta said.

IRCCE Chairman Dr. Arben Ramkaj thanked the President for his presence and his promotion of the center’s work and wished this model of cooperation would be beneficial for other communities in Albania as well as in the region.

He congratulated the center for its positive role in promoting the best values of tolerance and respect as well as community engagement. Meta said that a national action was necessary in the conditions when the mass migration of youth outside of Albania is becoming a significant emergency.

Meta called also for cooperation in the context of the European integration process and the upcoming step of initiating the negotiations.

