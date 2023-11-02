Elez Biberaj announces retirement from VoA after 43 years of service

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 - Elez Biberaj, the prominent Albanian-American journalist, is retiring after an illustrious 43-year career at the Voice of America (VoA), according to a message he sent to colleagues.

He will continue serving as the VoA Director of the Eurasia Division until the end of year.

VoA is an editorially-independent news organization funded by the U.S. government, which plays a strong role globally and is historically seen in Albania as one of the most unbiased and trustworthy outlets in the Albanian language.

In a message, Biberaj expressed his profound gratitude for the privilege of working at VOA and the remarkable opportunities it has provided.

"It has been the highest honor and privilege of my life to have worked for such an extraordinary news organization," he noted.

Biberaj's commitment to VOA's mission and its unwavering dedication to the highest journalistic standards have been central to his professional journey, spanning more than four decades and through six presidential administrations, he added.

-A career guided by Albanian heritage and U.S. values-

The child of parents from northern Albania who fled communism and moved to the United States, Biberaj went on get a Ph.D. from Columbia University and spent his entire career at the VoA, where his experience spanned major historical events, from the Cold War era to the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe and the Balkan wars. He has played a significant role in promoting democratic values and free media.

Biberaj has served in various roles at VoA, from being a radio broadcaster in the Albanian Service (1980-1982), to Senior Writer/Editor specializing in Soviet and East European Affairs in USIA’s Press Division (1982-1986), Chief of the Albanian Service (1986-2004), Managing Editor of the Eurasia Division (2004-2005), and since 2005, Director of the Eurasia Division. Biberaj also served as VOA’s Acting Director from June to December 2020.

"I could not have hoped for a more intellectually and professionally rewarding career," he said.

In his message, Biberaj also emphasized the importance of VOA's mission in today's rapidly evolving global media landscape, marked by the proliferation of disinformation and misinformation, the erosion of press freedoms, technological advancements, and the widespread use of artificial intelligence.

"VOA's mission of promoting freedom and democracy and empowering its audiences with accurate, objective and balanced news and information has never been more critical," he wrote.

-Contribution to Albanian transition-

In addition to his journalistic and managerial work, Biberaj is the author of key history and political science books on Albania, including “Albania in Transition: The Rocky Road To Democracy,” which was translated to Albanian and published in Tirana by the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS).

Albert Rakipi, AIIS chairman, noted that Biberaj’s books on Albania came from someone who himself had a significant contribution in Albania’s transition to democracy.

“Elez Biberaj’s voice on the Albanian program of Voice of America – which shook the hearts and minds of Albanians and prepared them for a great change – will remain permanently in the memories of Albanian people,” Rakipi said, adding that “Biberaj with this book, as well as previous books, continues to remain one of the most successful Albanian political scientists and historians; and more importantly continues the remarkable and unparalleled tradition of Albanians developing and excelling in the United States of America.”