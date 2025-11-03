Commemorating the Restoration of China’s Legitimate Seat at the United Nations, Preserving and Advancing the Traditional China–Albania Friendship

Change font size: - + Reset

— Article by the Chinese Ambassador to Albania, Pang Chunxue

On 25 October 1971, at the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly, Resolution 2758 was adopted by an overwhelming majority, restoring all the lawful rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations and recognizing the representatives of the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN. The Chinese people—who make up a quarter of the world’s population—returned to the stage of the United Nations.

The restoration of China’s legitimate seat at the United Nations holds great and profound significance for both China and the world. It was a major victory achieved by China and many developing countries after a long struggle, and a historic turning point in the efforts of forces within the international community seeking justice against hegemony and power politics. China’s return to the international family and its full, in-depth participation in UN affairs changed the balance of forces within the UN and enhanced the representation and voice of countries as a community.

Resolution 2758 returned to the Government of the People’s Republic of China the right of representation and the seat at the UN for all of China, including Taiwan, providing a complete and exhaustive political, legal, and procedural solution to the question of representation of all of China—including Taiwan—at the United Nations. It made clear that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China. Since then, the one-China principle has become a broad consensus in the international community and a widely respected fundamental norm in international relations, and there is no issue of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan.”

As a principal co-sponsor of the draft resolution submitted by Albania and Algeria, Albania made a historic contribution to restoring China’s legitimate seat at the United Nations. Albania was also among the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, has consistently and firmly supported the one-China principle, and has defended the authority of UNGA Resolution 2758. China is a country that cherishes friendship, and we have always remembered Albania’s righteous act at that time. China also values tradition, and we are committed to further advancing the traditional friendship between China and Albania in the new era.

At present, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter are under attack, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is advancing slowly, while unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise. Based on a deep analysis and understanding of the future and destiny of humanity and the trends of our times, Chinese President Xi Jinping has successively proposed the “Four Global Initiatives”—the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative—which inject stability and certainty into a turbulent world, demonstrating China’s wisdom and sense of responsibility in international affairs. The “Four Global Initiatives” are fully consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, forming an action framework that is development-led, security-guaranteed, civilization-linked, and governance-coordinated, giving strong impetus to building a better world.

Reflecting on history and looking to the future, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue to stand on the right side of history, on the side of humanity’s progress, and on the side of multilateralism. China will actively fulfill its international responsibilities, strengthen coordination and communication with all parties, including Albania, to jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law; to jointly implement the “Four Global Initiatives”; to contribute more to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity; and to advance side by side toward a community with a shared future for humankind.