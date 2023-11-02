New investigation offers proof Russians owned shell company that paid for Basha’s 2017 lobbying in Washington

While little is known about the man behind the corporate mask, one thing is clear: extraordinary measures were taken to keep Trofimets’s name private. This was done with the help of the secrecy industry enablers in Liechtenstein, Belize, Scotland, the Marshall Islands and the Seychelles.

One of the key enablers in this chain was Victoria Valkovskaya, a Russian corporate secrecy expert who has made a fortune through her firm Alpha Consulting, which she runs from the Seychelles.

Biniatta Trade is one of hundreds of shell firms Valkovskaya has helped set up, largely for end-clients in Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

Revelations about Biniatta Trade are among a raft of findings from a collaborative investigation coordinated by Finance Uncovered and involving the BBC and Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation. They have spent months looking into the work Alpha Consulting carries out for its secretive end-clients.

There is no suggestion that Alpha Consulting or its nominees have acted illegally by fronting UK firms. They had no involvement in the management of Biniatta Trade or any other firms they helped set up. Decisions at these businesses are taken by Alpha Consulting's end clients.

In part, the journalists built their reporting around unpublished documents found in the Pandora Papers, a trove of almost 12 million files from the offshore corporate services industry, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and first reported on in 2021.

Without these confidential documents the name of Trofimets, and many other corporate secrets, would have remained hidden behind opaque layers of ownership and control resembling a series of matryoshka, or "Russian", dolls.

Well, I do declare…

March 2017 was a new beginning for Muzin. After years of advisory work for top Republicans, most notably for Senator Ted Cruz and his attempt to win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, the qualified doctor and lawyer turned political operative was moving into the lobbying industry.

And because one of his first clients was the Democratic Party of Albania, under Washington rules, Muzin had to declare himself a “foreign agent”. As part of his accompanying FARA filing, he published a copy of a $25,000 agreement with the DPA, signed by its leader Basha.

Two days later, however, Biniatta Trade LP quietly made a much larger payment of $150,000. At the time, Muzin did not declare this income to the Justice Department as a “foreign agent” payment.

W​​ithout that declaration, the payment and what it was for may never have been made public. That changed, however, when, eight months later, Muzin amended the FARA filings he had previously submitted.

The revised filing, not only publicly disclosed the funds received from Biniatta Trade, but said money amounted to “foreign agent” payments benefitting the DPA. This declaration was made just weeks after another lobbying scandal burst into the public arena, no doubt causing Muzin to think hard about his own declarations.

That other scandal was the October 2017 arrest of Paul Manafort, another lobbyist and a former Trump campaign manager. Manafort was accused, and later convicted, of having secretly acted, years earlier, as a foreign agent for Ukraine’s ruling Party of Regions, led by Kremlin ally Viktor Yanukovych.

Oligarchs close to Yanukovych had channeled payments to Cypriot shell companies secretly controlled by Manafort, including through at least three anonymous UK partnerships.

Manafort was convicted of failing to register under FARA and associated cover-up offences. Eventually, in 2020 he was pardoned by Trump, though not before the lobbyist served significant jail time.

Less than three weeks after the Manafort indictment was made public, Muzin put in his revised FARA declaration. Though the rules require such payments to be properly disclosed within 10 days, Muzin was many months late. Previous filings should be updated, he said, because he had failed to declare the full extent — and source — of payments he received to act for the DPA.

In his FARA declaration, Muzin belatedly explained to the US Justice Department that he had received $675,000, not $25,000 for his work on behalf of the DPA. But the under-declaration was not all. There was a twist.

Though much of the bill for his services had been paid by the DPA, part of it — the $150,000 payment — came from Biniatta Trade LP, the mysterious firm in Scotland that had been carefully set up, using two corporate nominee fronts in Belize, so as to hide the identity of its ultimate owners.

Attached to Muzin’s official FARA filing, the lobbyist included a copy of an unsigned agreement with Biniatta Trade LP. Muzin explained that, though not formally executed, this document set out the basis on which his lobbying firm had proceeded. The draft also set out a larger schedule of proposed payments that Biniatta Trade would make, wiring as much as $950,000 to Muzin’s lobbying firm over three months, though eventual payments were lower.

The agreement also stated that Biniatta Trade was most definitely not a front for any foreign nation state.

“BT’s interest in this consultation is not on behalf of any government or political party,” the unsigned draft stated. “[And] the funding provided for this representation is not sourced directly or indirectly from or through any government or political party.”

Muzin’s disclosure caused a stir in the Balkans and was later picked up by US publication Mother Jones.

Despite intense speculation, however, journalists never discovered who was behind Biniatta Trade.

Mother Jones suggested the hidden owner might be Russian. Its journalists pointed out that the two Belizean nominee companies that had been used to form Biniatta had elsewhere formed other UK partnerships on behalf of Russian owners.

While this deductive reasoning was stretched, ultimately, it turned out to be pointing in the right direction.

The Matryoshka doll plan

When press attention first started to fall on Biniatta Trade in late 2017, the UK had recently begun requiring opaque Scottish firms, fronted by nominees, to name their ultimate owners. Since August 2017, all limited partnerships in Scotland were required to declare these “persons with significant control” (PSCs), as they were called in regulatory jargon. But Biniatta Trade had made no such declaration.

In UK law, if a firm has lots of investors, but no one with a quarter of voting rights (or equivalent control), then the business can carry on without ever reporting a PSC. And in September 2017, an Alpha Consulting staffer signed Biniatta Trade paperwork sent to Companies House stating that all PSC declarations — of which there were none — were up to date.

But leaked documents from the Pandora Papers suggest there was someone with significant control over Biniatta Trade. In fact, on three occasions, the same Alpha Consulting employee signed private agreements granting Trofimets power of attorney over Biniatta Trade’s affairs.