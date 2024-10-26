Minister of Hajj and Umrah Begins Balkan Tour to Enhance Services for “Guests of God”

Tirana, October 26, 2024

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, has begun a four-day official visit to several Western Balkan countries, including Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. This visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s strategic efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Western Balkans and improve services for those wishing to perform Umrah.

During the visit, the minister will hold important meetings with senior officials, religious counterparts, civil society representatives, and community leaders to discuss ways to enhance services and streamline procedures related to pilgrims' visits from the Balkans. The tour highlights the Kingdom's commitment to direct collaboration with its counterparts in these countries.

This visit will focus on improving services for those seeking to visit the holy sites by leveraging new technologies and platforms, such as Nusuk, to facilitate procedures.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to increase the number of visitors and enrich their spiritual experience, guided by the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to fully support the "Guests of God."