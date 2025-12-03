Saudi Embassy in Tirana Marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Change font size: - + Reset

By Tirana Times Staff

Tirana, 3 December 2025 — The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Albania today organized in Tirana the central event marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a broad awareness-raising activity that brought together around 250 children with disabilities from several cities across the country, representatives of the Albanian government, members of the diplomatic corps, and partner organizations. The ceremony was marked by a warm atmosphere of solidarity and a strong message of humanism, placing dignity and inclusion at the forefront.

The event featured musical performances by children with disabilities, awareness-raising video presentations, and a variety of open recreational activities such as bowling, billiards, physical and electronic games, as well as joyful moments of karaoke. Symbolic gifts were also distributed to participating children as a gesture of appreciation and encouragement.

In his address, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Albania, H.E. Mr. Faisal Gazi Hifzi, emphasized that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a moment of deep reflection on the universal values of equality and dignity. He stated that “support for persons with disabilities is not only an institutional duty, but a moral and civilizational responsibility that reflects the awareness level of nations.”

The Ambassador highlighted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within the framework of Vision 2030, has undertaken comprehensive reforms aimed at empowering this category through advanced national programs, modern legislation, and investments in education, healthcare, rehabilitation infrastructure, and assistive technology. “Vision 2030 places the human being—without exception—at the center of development. Our objective is to ensure a dignified life and full opportunities for active participation in social and economic development,” he said.

The ambassador further underlined the shared values between Saudi Arabia and Albania: “This ceremony is not merely a festive activity; it is a clear message that strong societies are those that embrace every individual. Today we stand together, Saudis and Albanians ,- to say that humanism is a universal language.” He thanked Albanian institutions for their continuous cooperation, the partners who supported the initiative, and especially the families and children participating in the event “from whom we draw inspiration, strength, and determination.”

Speaking on behalf of the Albanian government, the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ms. Ina Majko, commended the Embassy of Saudi Arabia for organizing the event and emphasized that support for persons with disabilities remains a central priority of Albania’s social policies. She highlighted the expansion of community services through the Social Fund, early-intervention programs for children aged 0–2, the increase in the number of assistant teachers, the improvement of development centers, and the strengthening of integrated health and social services in the country’s 103 Socio-Health Centers.

Both sides stressed that a society’s progress is measured by the way it treats its most vulnerable members. Today’s event served as a concrete demonstration of the close cooperation between Albania and Saudi Arabia in the field of social inclusion and in their shared commitment to building a fairer, more humane, and more equal future for all.