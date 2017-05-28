Albania opposition rally hit with unknown eye, face irritant, 76 seek medical attention

TIRANA, May 28 – More than 70 people have sought medical attention after suffering eye and skin irritation following their attendance of the opening electoral campaign rally of Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party.

Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha was among those seeking medical attention early Sunday morning.

Albania’s Ministry of Health released a statement saying patients showed “signs of poisoning such as eye rashes, eye burns, irritation of the skin in exposed areas of the face and neck, as well as in special cases, even light breathing difficulties.”

The Ministry of Health said it is working to identify cases in regional hospitals, adding 76 patients had shown up at the Tirana hospitals, of which nine were admitted under observation specialists.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

People affected told local media they were unable to see clearly following “a white powder” being thrown in the air near the opposition leader during the rally.

The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Police Directorate are working on the full investigation of the event, the official statement added.