Activists, residents protest conversion of park into building site

TIRANA, June 5 – About 50 activists and residents have been holding protests against the construction of new high-rise buildings on a patch of land that had served as a park for the past few years in a Tirana neighborhood.

The Municipality of Tirana says the land is private property and the construction company has a valid building permit, and as such they are in their right to build on the land.

Building on park land is a hot topic in Tirana with activists and residents alike seeking more green spaces and less built up areas.

Activists who have held protests at the site and in front of the municipality building have accused the country’s television stations of ignoring their protests due to economic and political interests of their owners.

The protest is receiving large amount of interest on social media and on internet publications, however.