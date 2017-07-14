Robert Pichler showcases flashback to early 1990s Albania
Story Highlights
- “A coffin crossing the stream! Is it empty or full bodied? Must be weightless since that step of the man carrying the coffin feels so lightly and rightly nailed in the hole of the rock, as if a butterfly had stopped to fuel from the mouth of a flower. The coffin is weightless but the whole picture is so charged with weight, you feel like you have swallowed a grey cloud...,” says curator Edit Pula about one of Robert Pichler’s pictures
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 13 – Back in the late 1980s just before the collapse of the country’s communist regime, Austrian historical anthropologist and photographer Robert Pichler was a student when he