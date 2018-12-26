More than 300,000 Albanians hold foreign citizenship, INSTAT data reveals
Story Highlights
- In total there are about 1.6 million Albanians living outside the country’s territory, according to Diaspora data, a new INSTAT publication
- Of these 825 thousand individuals (almost 53%) are males and 755.6 thousand are females.
TIRANA, Dec. 26 – A recent local media study revealed that from 2002, around 330,000 Albanians living abroad have obtained the citizenship of a European Union member state. Greece and