More than 300,000 Albanians hold foreign citizenship, INSTAT data reveals

Story Highlights

  • In total there are about 1.6 million Albanians living outside the country’s territory, according to Diaspora data, a new INSTAT publication
  • Of these 825 thousand individuals (almost 53%) are males and 755.6 thousand are females.

TIRANA, Dec. 26 – A recent local media study revealed that from 2002, around 330,000 Albanians living abroad have obtained the citizenship of a  European Union member state. Greece and

