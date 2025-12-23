Former Foreign and Defence Minister Olta Xhaçka Questioned by SPAK

Change font size: - + Reset

By Tirana Times

Tirana, December 23, 2025 – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Olta Xhaçka appeared on Tuesday at the premises of the Special Anti-Corruption and Organized Crime Structure (SPAK), where she remained for approximately two hours before leaving without making any statement to the media.

Xhaçka declined to comment on the reasons for her appearance, refusing to answer questions from journalists gathered outside the prosecution offices. As of Tuesday afternoon, SPAK had not issued an official statement clarifying whether Xhaçka was questioned as a witness or in another procedural capacity.

According to local media reports and unconfirmed sources familiar with the case, Xhaçka was summoned in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged unlawful transfer and leasing of military-owned property during her tenure as Minister of Defence. The investigation reportedly focuses on decisions related to the former Limion Naval Base in Saranda, which was leased in July 2020 to a private consortium for a symbolic fee of one euro for a 20-year period.

The investigation was initiated following a criminal complaint filed in 2021 by former Deputy Commander of the Albanian Navy, Artur Meçollari, who challenged the Council of Ministers’ decision to lease the military facility, covering an area of more than 265,000 square meters. The Saranda naval base remains under seizure pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that the case file may reference actions and approvals involving senior military officials at the time, including the former Chief of the General Staff, currently serving as President of the Republic, who was institutionally subordinate to the Minister of Defence during Xhaçka’s mandate. No official confirmation has been provided regarding this aspect.

Separately, Xhaçka has previously been linked to investigations concerning alleged false privatization and documentation irregularities involving properties connected to her spouse, Artan Gaçi, who had obtained “strategic investor” status for a tourism development project in Himara. In April 2024, SPAK ordered the preventive seizure of several land parcels associated with Gaçi, determining that parts of the property overlapped with state-owned land.

According to official SPAK communications from earlier proceedings, prosecutors have registered criminal case no. 189/2023, investigating alleged offences including abuse of office, document forgery, and falsification of official seals and forms. The Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime approved the preventive seizure measures in March 2024, and the enforcement was carried out by investigators of the National Bureau of Investigation and judicial police officers.

At this stage, no charges have been announced against Olta Xhaçka, and SPAK has not publicly clarified the procedural status of her appearance on Tuesday. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.