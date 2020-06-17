Japan donates Avigan tablets to Albania

TIRANA, June 17 - In response to the request from the Government of Albania, the Government of Japan has decided to donate the antiviral medication Avigan for 100 persons to the Albanian health authorities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Avigan was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on June 16th, 2020.

Minister Manastirliu appreciated the support of the Government of Japan in the fight against the Coronavirus and said that this assistance will help the health authorities in Albania to better respond to the situation while hoping that it will also help100 more people affected by the epidemic to quickly recover.

On his part, Ambassador Ito appreciated the work of the doctors, nurses and supporting medical staff risking their lives and health in the fight against the Coronavirus. He also commended the authorities and for their prompt emergency response, and quickly stabilizing the situation, ensuring everyone's safety and prevented a further spread of the infection.

Ambassador Ito also mentioned that under the current circumstance with enormous number of people suffering and dying it is crucial to develop curative drugs to contain the pandemic.

Avigan is an antiviral medication for a new type of influenza produced by a Japanese pharmaceutical company of FujiFilm Holding Corp. that has been in the market for years. There isn't any certainty yet that Avigan can be used as a cure for the Coronavirus while clinical trials are ongoing. However, many countries showed high interests in this medication since a lot of patients with COVID-19 have been showing an improved condition when using this medication.

Ambassador Ito explained that, since more than 70 countries have indicated interest in Avigan, the Government of Japan has approved an Emergency Grant Aid of $1 million, which will be used to ensure procurement and transport of the required Avigan tablets to the countries that wish to have them through the assistance of UNOPS. Albania is one of the countries that wishes to have them. This donation will also prove beneficial for expanding the clinical trials on Avigan and bring us closer to a cure. Ambassador Ito emphasized that it is important the use of this medication is administered medically in appropriate manner with acknowledging the possible side effect.