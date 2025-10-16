Vlora Airport Stirs Security Fears Over Russian Links

Change font size: - + Reset

Albania’s Second National Airport Sparks Concerns for National Security and NATO

The opening of Albania’s second international airport in Vlora, celebrated as a milestone in the country’s infrastructure modernization, has quickly become embroiled in controversy. Reports in Albanian media suggest that the concession holder, businessman and former Kosovo president Behgjet Pacolli, may have used the airport as collateral for loans from investment funds with opaque ownership structuresraising fears that the strategic facility could ultimately fall under Russian-linked control.

A National Project Under Scrutiny

Vlora International Airport, built with an investment of around €104 million, was intended to boost Albania’s connectivity, reduce congestion at Tirana International Airport, and attract new tourist flows to the southern coast. Spread over nearly 300 hectares, the project was initially undertaken by a consortium including Pacolli’s Mabetex and the Turkish company YDA Group. However, YDA withdrew in 2021, leaving Pacolli’s Mabco Constructions with a near-total ownership stake.

While the airport has been hailed as a symbol of progress, it has also faced criticism from environmental groups, who warn of serious damage to the Narta Lagoon ecosystem. But the latest revelations go beyond environmental concerns: they touch on Albania’s national security and its role within NATO.

Allegations of Risky Financing

According to local investigative outlets, Pacolli and his associates are under formal investigation by the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office for alleged large-scale fraud, computer fraud, and forgery of documents. The probe reportedly centers on loans of around €100 million obtained from foreign funds, with the Vlora airport used as collateral.

Though no direct evidence has yet emerged linking these funds to Russian entities, the opacity of ownership structures has fueled speculation in the media that Moscow-linked capital could gain leverage over the facility. For Albania, a NATO member since 2009, the prospect of Russian financial or managerial influence over critical infrastructure would be deeply alarming.

Pacolli himself has rejected the allegations, presenting them as politically motivated attacks. In a defiant social media post, he likened himself to a “Great Oak” that has withstood many storms, dismissing critics as “flies” seeking attention from his name. He has not directly addressed the financing arrangements but maintains that his business record and resilience speak for themselves.

Still, prosecutors in Tirana have confirmed that Pacolli, his brother Emin, and the administrator of Mabco Constructions, Nelson Çela, are officially under investigation. Legal proceedings could stretch on for months, casting a shadow over the airport’s governance and long-term stability.

Wider Strategic Implications

The Vlora case illustrates a broader challenge facing Balkan countries: how to attract foreign investment in major infrastructure projects without exposing themselves to geopolitical vulnerabilities. For Albania, which has aligned closely with Western partners, even the suggestion that Russianlinked funds could secure a stake in a strategic national airport represents a credibility test.

If substantiated, such an outcome would not only undermine Albania’s domestic security but could also become a NATO concern, given the alliance’s emphasis on securing critical infrastructure against malign external influence.

The future of Vlora International Airport is now caught between optimism for its economic potential and deepening concerns about ownership, financing, and transparency. Whether Pacolli can weather this latest storm remains uncertainbut what is clear is that Albania’s newest gateway to the world has already become a test case for how NATO’s southeastern flank manages the intersection of development, corruption, and geopolitical risk.