News Analysis: Kosovo Parliament Fails Again to Elect Speaker, Highlighting Deepening Partisan Divides and Institutional Fragility

Tirana, Tirana Times, April 27 — Kosovo’s political deadlock deepened further on Sunday as the Parliament failed once again to elect a Speaker and officially constitute the Assembly, despite seven attempts. The candidate proposed by the winning party, Vetëvendosje (VV), acting Justice Minister Albulena Haxhiu, did not secure enough votes, falling short of the 61 votes required.

The next parliamentary session has been scheduled for Tuesday, according to Avni Dehari, the chair of the constitutive session. Party representatives had already anticipated the failure, noting that political positions remained unchanged since previous rounds.

Nearly three months after the February 9 elections, disagreements among major parliamentary parties over the position of Speaker continue to block the constitution of the new legislature. Vetëvendosje, which holds 48 out of 120 seats, has been unable to gather sufficient support for its candidate since the constitutive process began on April 15.

Commenting after the latest failed vote, LDK MP Hykmete Bajrami cited Einstein’s famous quote, describing the repeated efforts without new results as “insanity.”

Former Kosovo Ambassador to Albania, Professor Syle Ukshini, told Tirana Times that the blockade can only be overcome if Vetëvendosje secures 61 votes or reaches an agreement with other parties. Although the Constitution grants the winning party the right to propose theSpeaker, it does not obligate MPs to vote accordingly. Ukshini suggested that Vetëvendosje could propose a consensual candidate acceptable to a wider majority, or even nominate multiple candidates to find one capable of gathering sufficient votes.

Observers note that the political standoff reflects deeper divisions dating back to 2014, when opposition parties jointly blocked Hashim Thaçi from forming a government, eventually leading to major compromises. They warn that the continued deadlock could worsen political divisions and impact future elections.

The ongoing failure to elect a Speaker underscores the growing polarization among political parties following the February 9 elections — and exposes deeper concerns about Kosovo’s institutional fragility, democratic trajectory, and economic future.

Vetëvendosje, which won the largest share of the vote but fell short of an outright majority, has repeatedly failed to secure enough support for Albulena Haxhiu. In the previous sessions as well, Haxhiu garnered only 57 votes, four short of the required majority — marking consecutive defeats for her candidacy.

Opposition parties have signaled firm resistance. The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) have criticized Vetëvendosje’s insistence on Haxhiu, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) has refused to support any candidate from the winning party. With no apparent compromise in sight, the Assembly remains paralyzed, further delaying the formation of new institutions and deepening fears over Kosovo’s institutional viability.

“We wanted to give the Assembly a woman as Speaker. This is our proposal and it will not change,” Vetëvendosje lawmaker Hekuran Murati said after one of the adjourned sessions.

Opposition leaders, however, accuse Vetëvendosje of deliberately blocking the formation of the new legislature. PDK leader Memli Krasniqi argued that the party had ample opportunity to propose an alternative candidate but chose not to.”One thing is clear: Albulena Haxhiu will not pass,” Krasniqi said. “If they truly wanted a solution, they would have changed the candidate by now.”

Similarly, AAK leader Ramush Haradinaj suggested that his party could support other femalecandidates from Vetëvendosje, such as Shqipe Selimi or Saranda Bogujevci, but remains firmly against backing Haxhiu.

Beyond the immediate political battle, analysts see a more troubling pattern. Naim Rashiti, director of the Balkan Policy Research Group in Pristina, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe that the current stalemate highlights Kosovo’s failure to mature democratically, even 17 years after its declaration of independence.“

Kosovo’s democracy continues to repeat old mistakes,” Rashiti said. “Despite clear rulings from the Constitutional Court and a well-managed election process, political actors are once again engaging in tactics that block institutional functioning.” He warned that the continued institutional paralysis is dangerously prolonging Kosovo’s constitutional uncertainty, deepening the country’s political crisis, and risking further erosion of public trust in democratic processes.

The legislative stalemate is more than just a leadership dispute; it reflects deeper strategic battles over the formation of Kosovo’s next government. Vetëvendosje, which secured 48 seats out of 120 in the Assembly, needs coalition partners to reach the 61-seat majority required to govern. PDK holds 24 seats, LDK 20, and AAK eight, while 20 seats are reservedfor non-majority communities, including Serbian, Bosniak, Turkish, Gorani, Ashkali, Egyptian, and Romani groups.

The Assembly’s rules require that constitutive sessions resume within 48 hours of interruption and may continue indefinitely until completed. However, without a breakthrough, Kosovo’s path to a new government remains blocked.

Kosovo’s prospects for moving forward, Rashiti cautioned, depend on its leaders choosing dialogue over division. “Otherwise,” he said, “Kosovo risks slipping deeper into political stagnation and international irrelevance.”

Beyond the immediate political implications, the deadlock threatens Kosovo’s broader democratic stability and economic future. British diplomat Timothy Less warned that Kosovo is currently “divided and leaderless,” a situation that undermines its ability to defend and promote its interests at home and abroad.

“Kosovo urgently needs a functioning government capable of making decisions, especially asit faces challenges on multiple fronts, from economic stagnation to strained relations with the EU and the United States,” Less said. Without leadership, he added, Kosovo’s ability to navigate an increasingly complex international environment is severely weakened.

In addition to the political uncertainty, the cost of institutional inertia is becoming tangible. Kosovo risks losing access to hundreds of millions of euros from the European Union’s Western Balkans Growth Plan. While Albania and North Macedonia have already secured pre-financing agreements, Kosovo’s ongoing parliamentary stalemate has delayed the ratification of crucial international agreements, putting EU financial assistance at risk.

Eugen Cakolli from the Kosovo Democratic Institute warned that the delays in parliamentary votes will have a “direct impact on key processes,” particularly those tied to reform programsconditional on EU funding.

Professor Dritëro Arifi echoed the concern, warning that Kosovo could miss out on up to €882 million in grants and loans if the political paralysis continues. “This is a critical opportunity that Kosovo is about to lose. The political elite has failed repeatedly, and unfortunately, it seems destined to fail again, to the detriment of the citizens,” Arifi said.

If the deadlock persists beyond the next scheduled session, Kosovo’s international credibility could erode even further, jeopardizing not only economic aid but also progress in its aspirations for deeper European integration.

“Kosovo’s leadership needs to rise above political rivalries,” Rashiti said. “Otherwise, the country risks deeper isolation and stagnation at a time when regional and global dynamics demand strong, decisive governance.”