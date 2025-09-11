EU Countries Ban Albanian Farm Exports Amid Safety Scandal

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania (Tirana Times, September 10, 2025 ) — Albania is grappling with an escalating food safety crisis as European Union member states including Croatia, Slovenia, Italy and Germany repeatedly block or destroy shipments of its agricultural products, citing dangerous levels of pesticides and heavy metals.

The latest scandal unfolded in late August when Croatian authorities seized eight tons of Albanian tomatoes containing five times the permitted level of the pesticide chlorfenapyr. The shipment was destroyed, and Albanian prosecutors later arrested the exporter, Mariglen Qorri, along with two local food safety inspectors accused of falsifying documents and obstructing checks.

Days later, Slovenia withdrew Albanian red peppers from supermarket shelves after tests showed excessive levels of acetamiprid, formetanat and flonicamid. Bosnia and Croatia had already blocked Albanian peaches for high nickel content, while earlier this year Germany rejected multiple shipments during random inspections. France does not accept Albanian produce at all.

These bans have been followed by arrests in Albania — but only once foreign governments expose the problem. Domestic consumers, meanwhile, remain unprotected. Despite the mounting scandals abroad, there are virtually no systematic controls inside Albania, where unsafe products circulate freely in local markets.

“This is not just a trade embarrassment, it is a public health emergency,” said one food safety analyst. “Europe can refuse Albanian produce, but Albanians themselves are left to eat it.”

Prosecutors in Berat say “Era-Fruit” owner Qorri falsified invoices to mask the origin of contaminated tomatoes, while inspectors Ronaldo Lika and Griselda Doksani accepted fake documents and failed to seize or test products. All three now face charges ranging from “endangering public health” to “abuse of office.”

The arrests follow a long pattern. Whenever Germany conducts spot checks on Albanian fruits and vegetables, the products are either destroyed or sent back. Italy has also blocked multiple shipments in recent years. EU authorities regularly flag Albanian produce in the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

At the core of the crisis lies Albania’s fragile rule of law and entrenched corruption. Investigators and farmers describe a system where both public and private laboratories issue falsified safety certificates to enable exports. The Ministry of Agriculture has been largely silent, even as contaminated products reappear in headlines.

The contradiction is stark: Albania aims to join the EU by 2030, but its food safety standards remain far below European norms. While Brussels pushes for higher compliance, the reality on the ground shows systemic neglect.

Until Albania enforces laws against corruption in inspection agencies and invests in credible monitoring, its agricultural exports will continue to face bans abroad — and its citizens at home will keep bearing the invisible cost.