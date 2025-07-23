Tirana Mayor Indicted in Corruption Probe

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania , Tirana Time, July 23, 2025— Albania’s Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SPAK) has officially indicted Erion Veliaj, the mayor of Tirana, on multiple corruption charges in a sweeping criminal case that also implicates his wife, a ruling party lawmaker, two businessmen, and a prison official. The announcement, made Tuesday, marks a pivotal moment in Albania’s post-communist political history, as Veliaj becomes the highest-ranking public official to face formal charges since the country’s landmark justice reform began.

Veliaj, who has been held in pretrial detention since February 10 without formal charges until now, was notified of the indictment in Durrës prison by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (BKH), although the lead prosecutor, Olsi Dado, was absent. The indictment includes four charges: eight counts of corruption, money laundering, asset concealment, and smuggling prohibited goods into prison facilities.

Legal experts have criticized the delay in formally pressing charges, describing the five-month detention without indictment as inconsistent with rule-of-law norms in democratic states.

SPAK also pressed charges against Veliaj’s wife, Ajola Xoxa, accusing her of direct involvement in the corruption scheme, money laundering, and illicit enrichment. According to prosecutors, the couple operated a complex web of shell companies and NGOs to funnel illicit funds derived from kickbacks paid by municipal contractors. Xoxa allegedly used proceeds from the scheme to make luxury purchases online, including high-end designer items and travel.

Among those indicted is Socialist Party MP Klotilda Bushka, head of the parliamentary legal affairs committee, who is accused of interfering with witnesses and attempting to obstruct justice. She has denied the charges and claimed political motivations behind the indictment.

Two businessmen, Gentian Sula and Mirton Lika, and a prison officer were also indicted. Elman Abule, another contractor tied to the municipality, had previously been placed under house arrest on money laundering charges.

The investigation, which began more than a year ago, centers on lucrative construction permits and municipal tenders awarded during Veliaj’s tenure. SPAK estimates the couple personally profited nearly €1 million through a system of bribes and embezzled public funds.

Though behind bars, Veliaj remains officially the mayor of Tirana, having delegated executive authority to deputy mayor Anuela Ristani. His continued formal tenure has sparked public criticism and mounting speculation over a possible resignation. Should he step down, the government would be required to call new mayoral elections in Albania’s capital.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has so far remained publicly silent on the charges, is reportedly preparing for this contingency. Analysts note that Rama excluded several of Veliaj’s political allies from the Socialist Party’s parliamentary lists during the last general elections — a move interpreted as part of a broader effort to marginalize the once-presumed successor. Veliaj was long seen as a likely future leader of the party and potential prime minister.

Independent experts , the oposition and civil society groups have raised concerns about political interference in the judiciary. They accuse SPAK of acting under government influence, particularly in high-profile cases involving ruling party figures. These concerns have been echoed by some local legal analysts, who question the transparency and independence of the investigation.

Nonetheless, the case against Veliaj is being closely watched by Albania’s Western partners as a litmus test for the country’s commitment to its judicial reform agenda and fight against entrenched corruption. Diplomats in Tirana and Brussels are expected to monitor the judicial proceedings carefully.

Veliaj and his defense team have denied all charges, calling the investigation a “Kafkaesque” process. His lawyers have condemned the prosecution for leaking case details to the media and announced plans to challenge the indictment with both legal arguments and international support. Two foreign law firms — based in New York and London — have been hired, alongside a British PR firm, to assist in what sources describe as an aggressive legal and media defense strategy.

SPAK is expected to submit the full case for trial by September 24, after which the Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime will begin hearings.

This case, more than any previous prosecution, may prove decisive in shaping the public’s confidence in Albania’s fragile democratic institutions and its long road to European Union accession.