U.S. pledges $ 1 billion for Kosovo – Serbia railway project

TIRANA, Sep 22 - The United States has pledged to invest 1 billion dollars for the implementation of the railway project between Kosovo and Serbia.

On Monday, the U.S. signed an agreement with Kosovo, pledging to implement projects stemming from the economic normalization agreement with Serbia, which was signed on September 4 in Washington.

"The Kosovo-US Investment Agreement is intended to provide access to the full range of investment support from the US International Finance and Development Corporation. After the historic economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo agreed on September 4, Kosovo and the United States intend to advance the negotiations, after the date of entry into force of the new Kosovo-US Investment Promotion Agreement, regarding important projects.," the document states.

At the joint press conference, US officials pledged over $ 1 billion in investment for the Peace Highway, Railway and Ski Center in Brezovica.

The US envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Richard Grenell, said that thedelegation's arrival in Pristina is a testament to their commitment to implementing the agreement signed on September 4 at the White House.

"We would not be here if it weren't for President Trump. Once again, the president told us, "Now go and implement what was signed in Washington," Grenell said.

Meanwhile, Adam Boehler, CEO of the American Financial Corporation for International Development, spoke about the US administration 's current approach towards the region, which, according to him, can not benefit only one party, stressing that they will invest in Kosovo.

"With my colleagues from the Department of Energy, with EXIM Bank, another 100 billion dollar bank focused on exports and imports, with the Department of Economic Affairs and the International Security Council. It is an unprecedented delegation for the United States of America and we are here to sign an agreement and support our friends in Kosovo," Boehler said.

According to Boehler, the value of the invested projects will exceed the value of one billion dollars.

The U.S. delegation's visit to Kosovo comes a few weeks after the signing of the economic normalization agreement between Kosovo and Serbia at the White House in Washington on September 4, in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

In the agreement signed on September 4 in the White House, among other things, Kosovo and Serbia pledged to work with the US International Corporation for Financial Development and EXIM on implementing several infrastructure projects between the two.