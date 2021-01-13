Serbia to abolish PCR tests for Albanian citizens





From the 14th of January, the Albanian citizens that will enter in Serbia will no longer require a negative PCR test. The Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić informed about the decision the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama through a phone call, confirming that Serbia will abolish for Albanian citizens the requirement of having a negative PCR test. According to the media, the two prime ministers talked also about the common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and about other issues related to the Mini-Schengen agreement.

On the 24th of December, Serbia became the first country from the Western Balkans, and the third country in Europe to start mass COVID-19 inoculations after Britain and Switzerland.