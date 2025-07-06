Forum of Alumni from Saudi Universities in the Balkans

Change font size: - + Reset

Saudi Ambassador Faisal Ghazi Ismail Hifzi, Highlights Kingdom’s Commitment to Global Educational Ties through Balkan Alumni Gathering

Tirana Times Sunday, July 6, 2025, The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Albania Faisal Ghazi Ismail Hifzi, announced that on Monday, July 7, Tirana will host the Meeting of Graduates from Saudi Universities in the Balkan Countries. The three-day event is organized by Imam Muhammad bin Saud University, Umm Al-Qura University, and the Islamic University of Madinah.

The ambassador emphasized that this gathering reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to building bridges with its university graduates around the world. It aims to celebrate their achievements and reaffirm their role as ambassadors of knowledge and education, as well as representatives of Saudi values—tolerance, moderation, and dedication to community service.

On this occasion, the ambassador extended deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz—may God preserve them—for their continued support of education, the dissemination of knowledge, and the strengthening of Saudi Arabia’s scientific and cultural presence worldwide.

He also thanked the participating Saudi universities for their substantial efforts in organizing the event and acknowledged the fruitful cooperation with Albania’s Ministry of Education, noting their shared interest in such educational and cultural initiatives that highlight the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The ambassador concluded by stating that the meeting serves as a platform to reinforce academic and cultural partnerships between the Kingdom and Balkan countries, and to build further bridges of understanding and friendship among their peoples.

This first-of-its-kind forum, bringing together graduates from Saudi universities across the Western Balkans, will feature an address by Albania’s Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Ogerta Manastirliu, following the welcoming remarks of the Ambassador Faisal Ghazi Ismail Hifzi, and the Rector of Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University. The event will also be attended by prominent academic and cultural figures from Tirana and other regional capitals, underscoring its significance as a platform for strengthening educational and cultural cooperation.

Beyond its ceremonial dimension, the gathering reflects a broader and evolving vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership—a vision that increasingly positions the Kingdom not only as a central actor in the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East but also as a rising force in global diplomacy. Through forums like this, Saudi Arabia is actively extending its soft power and influence across new regions, including Southeast Europe.

This engagement runs parallel to an ambitious wave of domestic reforms that aim to modernize Saudi Arabia’s society, economic structures. In this context, educational and cultural diplomacy emerge as central tools for fostering long-term partnerships, building bridges of understanding, and showcasing the Kingdom’s commitment to a more connected and forward-looking global role.