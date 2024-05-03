IRI Director brings Albania’s interfaith experience to Baku Forum

Dr. Arben Ramkaj, the chairman of the Inter-Religious Cooperation Center QBNF and the Executive Director of the Albanian Institute for Inter-Religious and Inter-Cultural Dialogue was invited to the 6th World Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Governments, international organizations, researchers and thought leaders have gathered for the 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, operating under the theme "Dialogue for Global Peace and Security: Cooperation and Interconnection", was scheduled to convene from May 1 to 3, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This forum, part of the "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008, was held in cooperation with prominent international entities such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, UN Tourism and the World Islamic Education. , Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

The primary objective of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was to explore the critical intersections between dialogue facilitation, collaborative frameworks, leadership effectiveness, and complex interrelationship dynamics, all in service of advancing global peace and security imperatives.

Over three days, a series of plenary sessions and panel discussions brought together a range of different stakeholders, including government officials, representatives from international organizations, prominent cultural figures, journalists, civil society actors and intellectuals from around the world, to discuss pressing global challenges.

The forum was opened with the greeting speech of the President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aljev.