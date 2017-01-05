Self-taught video artist wins Onufri competition

TIRANA, Jan. 5 – Albanian self-taught video artist Ilir Lluka has been announced the winner of the 2016 Onufri visual arts competition that brought to Tirana works by more than forty local and foreign tourists.

His winning “Further Inside” installation, showcased in three screens as poetry containing visual, musical and verbal elements, was selected for its harmonization between material reality and spiritual creation served through sophisticated technological language.

“The video featured in three panels, unveils through a very contemporary vision the spiritual conflict between the everyday and the inner reality. In addition, through the original audio, the artist proposes a visual poem through a vision as surreal as psychological,” said a jury head by Zeni Ballazhi, a curator with the Kosovo National Gallery, and also including Albanian artists Arben Bajo and curator Ermir Hoxha.

The self-taught 32-year-old sound artist who studied political science said he needs his work to be felt rather than reasoned.

“This artwork is a poem selected for this exhibition. Considering that the ‘Stranger than kindness’ exhibition also involves a spiritual aspect, I didn’t want to bring something symbolic, but I built something abstract so that the artwork is felt rather than reasoned,” he said.

More than forty Albanian and international artists participated in the latest Onufri exhibition, Albania’s most important traditional visual art event in the past two decades, which this 22nd edition was dedicated to Mitrush Kuteli, one of the country’s best 20th century writers.

“Stranger than Kindness – Mitrush Kuteli” inspired by a rock musical hit was curated by Fani Zguro, a Berlin-based Albanian artist, and also featured two special projects “Cinema” and “Taxi,” the latter originating from Anri Sala’s “No Formula One No Cry –Taxi.”

The curatorial concept was selected for serving the Albanian art stage as it set the existence of contemporary art at the focus of attention, treating the duality between existence and fiction.

The visual arts competition named after Onufri, a mid-16th century archpriest who was the most important painter of icons and murals of the early post-Byzantine era in Albania, faced poor financial support even in this edition.

The exhibition featuring Italian, Swedish, Mexican, Japanese and regional artists, will remain open at Tirana’s National Art Gallery until February 1.