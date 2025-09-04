Ambassador Faisal bin Ghazi Hafzi: Saudi Arabia Cultural Week, a Bridge of Communication Between the Two Countries

Change font size: - + Reset

On the eve of Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Week, which will take place in Tirana from September 16–20 at the Palace of Congresses, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Albania, Mr. Faisal bin Ghazi Hafzi, through a press statement, praised this event as an excellent opportunity for dialogue, exchange, and cooperation within the framework of bilateral relations.

“The organization of the Saudi Cultural Week in Tirana reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to building bridges of cultural and civilizational communication with different countries around the world, as well as embodying the important place that culture holds in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” emphasized Ambassador Faisal bin Hafzi.

The Ambassador explained that this activity represents an opportunity to present to the Albanian people a complete picture of Saudi culture through diverse activities that will include: artistic and handicraft exhibitions, musical and theatrical performances, cultural sessions, film screenings, as well as the presentation of traditional Saudi cuisine in all its diversity and authenticity.

Furthermore, Ambassador Hafzi underlined that the organization of this cultural week comes within the framework of strengthening the excellent relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Albania, expanding the areas of cooperation between the two countries to include the cultural and knowledge dimensions, in addition to the existing ones.

The program of the Saudi Cultural Week includes a rich variety of fields:

Music & Performing Arts , bringing together tradition and contemporary rhythms.





, bringing together tradition and contemporary rhythms. Literature & Translation , with discussions highlighting voices from both countries.





, with discussions highlighting voices from both countries. Cinema , with film screenings that offer fresh perspectives.





, with film screenings that offer fresh perspectives. Handicrafts & Traditional Fashion , where artisans will revive centuries-old techniques.





, where artisans will revive centuries-old techniques. Cuisine , inviting visitors to savor the spices and aromas of Saudi gastronomy.





, inviting visitors to savor the spices and aromas of Saudi gastronomy. Heritage & Storytelling, with tales rooted in the landscapes of the desert and coastal cities.





For Albania, this represents a rare opportunity to engage with a culture that has long been distant, yet resonates with shared Mediterranean and Eastern traditions.