World Cup campaign: Albania seeks to avenge Israel in fight for third place finish

TIRANA, May 23 – Albania will play a friendly against modest Luxembourg on June 4 ahead of a key World Cup qualifier against Israel a week later in a bid to overcome one of its worst losing streaks in more than a decade.

The friendly against Luxembourg, a team Albania has lost only once in their six encounters, is seen as a test for the Red & Blacks qualifier against Israel and an opportunity to avenge last November’s 3-0 home defeat.

Down to nine men, Albania lost 3-0 in its home qualifier against Israel last November in an inaugural match played under extremely tight security measures over fears of a possible terrorist attack, irritating the Red & Black fans who have since boycotted the national side’s matches, claiming unfair treatment by police forces.

“We are not in a good position in the rankings and we have to do our best, starting with Israel which is a tough match both logistically and because of the opponent we face. They are tough, but we will go to avenge the three points Israel got in Albania,” coach Gianni De Biasi has said.

Albania’s chances of making it to the World Cup are almost zero now following three consecutive losses in the qualifying campaign including against group leaders Spain and Italy, but the Israel qualifier will be key in the fight for a third place which earns no play-off opportunity, but serves the teams to improve their seeding ahead of the Euro 2020 qualification draw.

Having played all five first round matches, Albania now see themselves rank fourth with only six points, trailing leaders Spain and Italy by seven points and lagging behind three points third-placed Israel, who now remain Albania’s sole rival in their fight for a third place in group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

With both upcoming matches on foreign soil, Albania will initially train for four days in Luxembourg before the final preparations for the Israel qualifier in Istanbul.

However, with most European championships in their final stage, coach De Biasi fears the players will not be in their top shape.

Captain Ansi Agolli will miss the Israeli friendly due to suspension, the same to Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha who was sent off in the home qualifier with Israel.

Albania’s coach Gianni De Biasi has come under fire to prematurely end his Albania contract due to expire in late 2017 following the national sides fourth consecutive loss, including three World Cup qualifiers and a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a losing streak Albania had not been suffering since more than a decade ago.

Having led Albania for the past five years and managing to take it to a first ever major competition such as the Euro 2016, the national side led by De Biasi has left much to be desired following the impressive Euro 2016 debut when Albania was unlucky to make it to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed sides, punished by its goal difference.

The Albanian national side will travel to Israel on June 11 and play home to modest Liechtenstein on Sept. 2 before facing Macedonia three days later. The Red & Blacks will conclude their qualification campaign in October 2017 with two tough fixtures against former world champions Spain and Italy.

Israel, who take on Albania following a 4-1 loss to group leaders Spain, also targets a third place to improve its seeding ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign.

“We beat Macedonia and Albania on the road and third place is our real target,” Israeli coach Elisha Levy has said.