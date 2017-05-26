Swarm of earthquakes reminds residents of seismic risks

TIRANA, May 24 – A series of small earthquakes this week, culminating with a large one Wednesday measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale, became another reminder of the seismic risks of living in Albania, according to experts.

According to data by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake hit shortly after noon at a depth of 10 km with the epicenter being 46 kilometers northeast of Tirana. The small mining town of Bulqiza was the closest populated center and the population quickly rushed outdoors.

While no one was hurt during the earthquake, there was damage to some buildings located close to the epicenter in the Mat Municipality, where a health center and about seven homes saw their walls cracked from the earthquake, local news media reported, citing civil emergency officials in the area.

In addition three schools in the Bulqiza Municipality saw some small damages that can be repaired.

The quake reportedly was also felt in Macedonia and Montenegro.

In addition smaller earthquakes were registered all over Albania on Wednesday, both before and after the main event, seismic data shows.

Albania is located in a seismically active area and earthquakes are common. The last major destructive quake happened in 1985.

An earthquake of magnitudes between 2.5 and 3 is the smallest generally felt by people. Earthquakes up to a 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale are considered light and often cause only minor structural damage.

Experts say that in case of an earthquake when one is inside a building one must get under — and hold onto – a desk or table, or stand against an interior wall. Stay clear of exterior walls, glass, heavy furniture, fireplaces and appliances. The kitchen is a particularly dangerous spot. If you’re in an office building, stay away from windows and outside walls and do not use the elevator, according the instructions.