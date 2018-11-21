IMF urges more determined efforts to reduce migration appeal for Albanians
Story Highlights
- The IMF says the vigorous implementation of judicial sector reform, the enforcement of the rule of law and the anti-corruption strategy, clearer property rights facilitating credit growth and FDI attraction, improving the quality of health care and education and closing infrastructure gaps with regional peers are key to promoting faster and more inclusive growth, stronger regional integration and blunt the appeal of emigration.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 21 – The International Monetary Fund says Albania needs stronger and more determined efforts to make current slowly recovering growth more inclusive by improving business climate and strengthening