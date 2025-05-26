Trump’s Tariffs Hit Albanian Exports Hard, Exposing Weakness in U.S.-Albania Economic Ties

Change font size: - + Reset

Albanian exports to the United States have plummeted following the imposition of a 10% tariff on goods by President Donald Trump’s administration — part of a broader protectionist trade policy that has unsettled global markets and strained economic relations with several U.S. allies and partners.

According to the Albanian Institute of Statistics, exports to the United States dropped by 30% in April compared to the same month last year, marking the sharpest decline in over a decade. This slump follows the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by Washington on multiple countries, including Albania, and appears to be having a particularly acute impact on Albania’s construction materials sector.

In total, exports for the first four months of 2025 fell by 15%, down from 3,490 tons last year to approximately 3,000 tons this year. The downturn was most pronounced in April, the first full month following the tariff decision.

The hardest-hit segment has been metal-based construction materials, including cast iron and steel, which previously comprised nearly half of Albania’s exports to the U.S. In April 2024, this group accounted for 465 tons in exports; last month, that figure collapsed to just 2 tons. Industry analysts say the blow is especially significant given Albania’s recent investments to expand its metallurgy sector as part of a broader push to diversify its export portfolio.

The decline stems in part from Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, originally aimed at Chinese producers, but whose reach extended to numerous smaller exporters — including Albania. While the tariffs were introduced under the guise of national security concerns, critics have labeled them economically punitive and globally destabilizing.

Agricultural goods have also been affected, albeit to a lesser degree. Exporters report diminished shipments of fresh vegetables and dairy derivatives, though these categories make up a smaller share of Albania’s trade with the U.S.

Despite these setbacks, Albania has partially offset the impact by increasing exports to regional markets. According to trade officials, shipments of pig iron and steel have risen to neighboring Greece, North Macedonia, and Turkey, suggesting that exporters are seeking alternative destinations amid an increasingly fragmented global trade environment.

The latest developments also expose a long-standing structural weakness in U.S.-Albania economic relations. Despite strong political ties between the two countries — often described as “strategic” and historically close — the economic partnership remains underdeveloped. Trade volumes are modest, and American investments in Albania are minimal to non-existent. Analysts note that the U.S. ranks far below other international investors, such as Italy, Turkey, or Austria, when it comes to foreign direct investment.

“Washington and Tirana often speak the same language when it comes to diplomacy and security,” said a senior expert form the Albanian Institute for International Studies “But on the economic front, it’s a relationship that lacks depth. These tariffs simply highlight how little resilience exists in the trade partnership.”