Germany provides €168 mln in Albania development projects

TIRANA, Nov. 28 – The German government has committed to support Albania through another €168 million in development projects in key sectors such as energy, sustainable development, water supply and waste management, continuing its contribution to Albania’s Euro-Atlantic integration as the largest bilateral donor in Albania for the past three decades.

The recent deal involves projects that will be implemented by the German Development Bank, KfW, and the German Agency for International Cooperation, GIZ, during 2019-20 through soft loans and grants in traditional priority areas of German development cooperation in Albania.

Germany started providing development support to Albania in the late 1980s when Albania’s communist regime was about to collapse and just before Germany reunified following the collapse of the Berlin Wall, in support that has reached about €1 billion in the past three decades.

The new higher financial commitments by Europe’s leading economy come at a time when the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of development cooperation and at a time when Albania is hoping to launch long-awaited EU accession talks next year.

It also comes at a time when ungrounded asylum-seeking by Albanians in Germany has sharply declined following a wave in 2015-2017 and Albanians looking to settle in Germany are now considering legal migration.

Germany’s ambassador to Albania Susanne Schütz said the higher financial support that Germany is providing is proof of the importance and attention that the German government shows toward Albania EU’s integration as the Balkan country awaits a decision on its accession talks next year.

“The record figures of support are proof of the great importance that the federal government shows toward Albania and its road to European integration. During the past 30 years we have permanently stood by Albania and will continue to remain a reliable partner,” Ambassador Schütz is quoted as saying in a statement by Albania’s finance ministry.

“Germany not only makes available financial assistance and professional expertise but is also a critical consultant. We encourage Albania to show consistency in its road of ongoing reforms, especially in the judiciary and fight against organized crime and corruption,” the Ambassador said, adding that Albania has no time to lose as it awaits next year’s EU decision on the fate of its accession talks.

In addition to the development support, Germany’s Development Bank, KfW, is also providing a €100 million loan to help with much-needed investment in Albania’s electricity and water supply infrastructure, much of which in critical condition.

German development support projects for the next two years will also focus on agriculture, vocational education training, rural and urban development, tourism, SMEs. Financial assistance will also cover regional Western Balkans projects such as European integration, fight against serious crimes, maritime pollution and protection against flooding.