Albanians inside the country and beyond in solidarity with earthquake victims

TIRANA, Nov. 28 – All Albanians inside the country and beyond came in immediate to those affected by Tuesday’s devastating earthquake.

A number of volunteers set up collection points in Tirana, mostly close to the centre and the country’s National Theatre to gather items to be sent to those who lost their homes, are unable to go home, or who are sleeping outside following the earthquake.

Items that are needed include warm children’s clothes, blankets, food for children and babies, food that can be consumed without needing to be cooked, diapers, water, fruit juice, new underwear for all ages, wet wipes, and hygiene products including wet wipes, mouthwash, and deodorant. Clothing items such as coats, hats, scarves, and socks for all ages are appreciated as temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius this evening.

There are currently three main drop off points in the city; Mother Teresa Square coordinated by Fundjava Ndryshe and Nisma Thurrje, the Orthodox Church near Skanderbeg Square, and the Alliance For The Protection Of The National Theatre at the National Theatre in the centre of Tirana.

However, smaller collection points were set up and help was offered by smaller organizations and independent individuals who, using social media and other ways, have mobilized all those able to assist.

All three organisations have worked solidly throughout the week to collect, sort, and pack up items to be sent to those in need in Durres, Thumane, Kruje and other affected areas. Dozens of truckloads of items were sent already, but there is a continual demand for more as citizens prepare for more nights outside.

In Kosovo’s capital Prishtina volunteers have also set up a major collection point in the central square Zahir Pajaziti, and dozens of truckload have already been delivered to victims in Albania.

Local media has published several videos of citizens, especially from Kosovo, which Albanians helped during the war with Serbia when many were displaced, crying and offering their houses to Albanians.

Collection points will be open until late over the coming days and residents are urged to donate what they can to help and support those in need.

Numerous donation accounts to support the victims were opened by both the government, organizations and individuals

Army forces have so far erected several tent centers that can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

“Near the stadium in Durres and the sports field in Thumana, 300 tents have been erected to house about 1,000 residents. Also the Durres Army Vacation Home with a capacity of 200 persons is at the disposal of the residents in difficulty. There are 90 gyms in Tirana, Durres, Kruja and Lezha which are being adapted to accommodate homeless families in case of need. Apart from the accommodation capacities provided by the local and central government, there are many hotels in Vlora, Durres and Tirana that, in solidarity, have provided accommodation and treatment to every struggling fellow citizen,” said Defense Minister Olta Xhacka.

In Tirana, the municipality has offered several social centers as well as 20 hotels that have expressed a willingness to wait for the affected to spend the night.