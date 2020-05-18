More COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Albania

TIRANA, May 18 - As of today, the majority of COVID-19 restrictions which have been in place for over two months will be lifted through all of Albania. The news was announced by Prime Minister Edi Rama on Sunday, who emphasized that social distancing and hygienic practices will still need to be followed.

According to Rama, Albanian residents in red areas, which include Tirana and Durres are now allowed to move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Permits will not be necessary for pedestrians nor vehicles.

Despite the lifting of restrictions in the two cities, they will remain closed for all those who wish to enter or exit.

Moreover, cafes, bars and restaurants are now open under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygiene; only open areas will be available and tables will be set 2 meters apart from one another, while staff will have to keep social distancing throughout the provision of services.



Museums, cultural centers and archaeological sites are also open from now on, and group training in open spaces is now allowed on the condition that the Ministry of Health's instructions are followed.

The Prime Minister added that TV shows can have more than one guest if the 2-meter distance between them is respected.

The only business activities which remain closed include public transport, sports and cultural activities.

Last week, the Minister of Health warned that another lockdown could be enforced if there is a surge in coronavirus cases, as Friday and Saturday witnessed the highest number of cases in days. So far, there are 946 cases confirmed in Albania, while the death toll remains at 31 victims.