Only 6 new coronavirus cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 1 - Six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1143 in Albania. Four the new cases were identified in Tirana, one in Durres and one in Mat.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 16,000 people. A total of 28 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 76 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 33 victims.

Currently there are 233 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 147

Durrës 28

Kruja 17

Shkodër 10

Kamëz 10

Mat 9

Lushnje 6

Berat 2

Fier 1

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.