Albania Kosovo – Unity, damage control and nationalism

After "daci bao" sent by The Hague for President Thaci

The two days visit of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Kosovo which just concluded had a pretty intensive agenda. There were numerous meetings with political actors from all over the interesting political spectrum of the small country which counts way too many parties. There were house visits and meetings with the LDK, a party for whom Rama is quite unpopular in the past. There was the meeting with Albin Kurti. There was also a refused meeting by former PM Haradinaj that Rama has sued for libel ironically for the issue of the dialogue with Serbia, for which Haradinaj claimed Rama was a supporter of the land swap idea alongside Thaci.

Rama himself portrayed the objective of this visit as an attempt to learn more about the "daci bao" sent by the Specialist prosecutor's at The Hague for President Thaci and others.

A 'dacibao' was a form of political accusation for the enemies of the communist party, usually a small cardboard poster placed for the public to see near their workplaces or in the neighborhoods where they lived. It was borrowed by the Communist Party of Albania from the Chinese model. Rama had started his reaction in a long and fiery speech at the parliament of Albania prior to this visit, blaming the international community for its silence and indifference to the pain of the Kosovo victims of war.

Showing unity in the face of difficulty is something that can be easily understood and is in a way expected by Albania in this case. Albania's support should be unconditional in this difficult context when the accusation has not only thwarted the much awaited restart of the dialogue with Serbia, but has again questioned for the umpteenth time the validity of the war that saved Kosovo from the brutality of the Milsoevic regime and finally led to its independence.

However for PM Rama this seemed also an exercise in damage control for what he had done to relations with Kosovo in the last years. Despite the fanfare filled joint governmental meetings that the Rama administration launched, the problems in optical interference, lack of economic cooperation, trade wars and highway tolls persisted and even multiplied. Above all the role that sometimes official Tirana assumed bypassing Prishtina and sitting down with Belgrade to discuss issues pertaining directly to Kosovo was unforgiven by the small brother nation on the other side of the bjeshke –the beautiful Albanian alps.

It is common knowledge that Rama with his curious half silence in the beginning and conflicting messages afterwards as well as with his exhaustive agenda of meetings and communications with President Vucic, Rama had created an impression that he backed the eventual deal even with the stipulations of land swaps, one that was eagerly commented in national and international media.

Rama has gone to great lengths to deny this but despite what the truth was, the perception has stood firm. Additionally Rama's ownership and vocal advocacy for the mini-Shcengen idea has created another dent in the difficult relations

Finally it is beyond question that Rama, perhaps as any living and breathing politician, is trying to get some political capital from the nationalistic image of "father of the nation" that is at his peers' side when things get dire. Rama prefers to call himself "the big brother that just happen to live in his own house" but this has not prevented him from stepping in and making a mess in the kitchen more than once.

