Türkiye and Albania: From Shared Past to Strategic Future

By Marjana Doda,

This feature draws on exclusive insights from an interview with Ambassador Tayyar Kagan Atay, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Tirana. On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of diplomatic relations, Ambassador Atay reflects on the unique depth of Albanian–Turkish ties—links shaped by shared history and culture, and consolidated today through political trust, economic cooperation, and a common vision for regional stability and European integration.

Ambassador Tayyar Kagan Atay Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Albania & Marjana Doda Editor-in-Chief, ARGUMENTUM.al

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Albania, Ambassador Tayyar Kagan Atay reflects on a partnership that stretches far beyond formal diplomacy. For him, the ties binding Ankara and Tirana are not simply a matter of treaties and state visits—they are the product of centuries of shared history, cultural kinship, and a common vision for the future of the Balkans and beyond.

“Türkiye and Albania are strong allies and close friends with a history of cooperation and mutual understanding,” Ambassador Atay affirms. But beneath this carefully phrased diplomatic message lies a deeper truth: the two countries are joined by more than pragmatic interests. They are bound by a sense of belonging, of kinship forged during centuries of coexistence under the Ottoman Empire and nurtured in modern times through political trust, economic cooperation, and social interaction.

A Shared Past that Shapes the Present

Few bilateral relationships in Southeast Europe are as deeply rooted in history as that between Türkiye and Albania. During the Ottoman period, Albanians rose to some of the highest offices in imperial governance. Approximately 35 Grand Viziers—the equivalent of prime ministers—were of Albanian origin. These figures not only served the Ottoman state but also left behind a legacy of political and cultural interconnectedness that still resonates today.

Ambassador Atay cites some of the personalities who embody this intertwined legacy. Sami Frashëri—Şemsettin Sami in Turkish—was not only one of Albania’s most important literary figures but also a reformer of the Turkish language, the author of the first Turkish novel, dictionary, and encyclopedia. His son, Ali Sami Yen, founded Galatasaray Football Club, one of Europe’s best-known teams. Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the author of Türkiye’s national anthem, was also of Albanian descent.

Beyond personalities, shared spaces testify to this long-standing coexistence. In Istanbul, the district of Arnavutköy—literally “the Albanian village”—still carries the name of the Albanian settlers who arrived in the 15th century. In Albania, traces of Ottoman heritage are visible across the landscape: mosques, bridges, castles, and schools from Tirana to Shkodra, from Elbasan to Gjirokastra.

This historical dimension, Ambassador Atay stresses, is not simply about nostalgia. It is about responsibility. “It is our common responsibility to pass on this legacy, entrusted to us by history, to future generations,” he says, pointing to the restoration work carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Albania. From the revitalization of Berat’s Ottoman quarters to the preservation of religious monuments, Türkiye’s involvement reflects a deliberate effort to nurture cultural ties alongside political ones.

From Friendship to Strategic Partnership

While historical links provide depth, it is recent decades that have given Albanian–Turkish relations their modern framework. In 2013, Albania officially designated Türkiye as one of its five strategic partners. This was not a symbolic gesture but a recognition of the expanding political, economic, and security agenda binding the two countries.

The turning point came in January 2021, when Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Ankara and signed a Joint Political Declaration with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, elevating relations to the level of an official “Strategic Partnership.” This declaration established a High-Level Cooperation Council, bringing together the two leaders and their ministers to review and guide bilateral cooperation.

Two such meetings have already taken place—one in Ankara and one in Tirana in 2024—covering everything from energy and defense to education and tourism. A third is planned in Ankara during Rama’s upcoming visit. The mechanism has created a framework of regular, institutionalized dialogue that allows the relationship to move beyond ad hoc agreements to long-term planning.

The results have been visible. Türkiye is now Albania’s fourth-largest trading partner, with trade exceeding one billion dollars in 2024 and ambitions to double that figure in the near future. Turkish investments already total some 3.5 billion dollars, spread across sectors as diverse as energy, infrastructure, health care, and tourism. In the first half of 2025 alone, Türkiye ranked as Albania’s largest foreign investor, with 89 million euros in new investments.

Yet Ambassador Atay insists that the essence of this relationship cannot be captured by numbers alone. He points to the Fier Friendship Memorial Hospital, built with Turkish support; housing projects for earthquake victims; the construction of the Namazgah Mosque in Tirana; and the restoration of Ottoman-era sites. “These initiatives demonstrate that Türkiye’s engagement in Albania goes beyond commerce. It encompasses social development, cultural preservation, and people-centered investments,” he says.

Security Cooperation and NATO Ties

If economics forms the backbone of bilateral relations, security cooperation represents its muscle. Türkiye has been instrumental in supporting the modernization of the Albanian Armed Forces, from providing training and equipment to exploring joint production in the defense industry.

The alignment of the two countries within NATO adds further weight. Türkiye is preparing to host the NATO Summit in 2026, followed by Albania in 2027. For Ambassador Atay, these back-to-back summits highlight not only the trust both countries enjoy within the Alliance but also their growing role in shaping its agenda. “The close coordination and cooperation between our two countries in preparing and conducting these pivotal summits reflect another dimension of our tangible bilateral cooperation,” he remarks.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Türkiye is the largest non-EU contributor to the EUFOR Althea peacekeeping mission, while also maintaining a strong presence in NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR). Albanian troops are integrated into these missions as well, symbolizing the two countries’ joint commitment to regional security.

Türkiye’s Wider Role in the Balkans

The Albanian–Turkish partnership cannot be understood in isolation. It is part of Türkiye’s wider vision for the Balkans, which Ambassador Atay describes as resting on three pillars: political dialogue, economic integration, and respect for the region’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious fabric.

Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, he notes, remain fragile points. Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Kosovo in 2008 and continues to support its sovereignty and international recognition. It also plays an active role in the EU-facilitated dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade. In Bosnia, Türkiye has sought to act as a bridge between the country’s three communities, engaging in trilateral consultations with Serbia and Croatia.

Such diplomacy, however, is reinforced by hard commitments. Türkiye has recently reassumed command of NATO’s KFOR mission, underscoring its determination to remain a guarantor of regional stability.

A Bridge Between East and West

Ambassador Atay situates all this within Türkiye’s broader foreign policy identity—as a country that connects East and West, North and South. This identity, he argues, gives Ankara a unique capacity to act as a mediator in global conflicts.

Examples abound: the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Russia and Ukraine, prisoner exchanges, mediation efforts in the South Caucasus, dialogue in Somalia and Ethiopia. On Palestine, Türkiye has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Israeli military actions and a consistent advocate of a two-state solution.

“Türkiye plays a vital role as a mediator and collaborator on the global stage, connecting cultures and interests from East to West and promoting dialogue as the path to peace and prosperity,” Atay says. This mediating role, he adds, is not about neutrality for its own sake but about pursuing constructive engagement even with opposing sides.

Facing the Future Together

As the world grows more complex—marked by multipolar tensions, climate insecurity, and the spread of disinformation—Ambassador Atay believes that strong partnerships will be essential. Albania and Türkiye, he argues, are well positioned to navigate this uncertainty together.

“In this context, as two NATO Allies and EU candidates and truly brotherly countries, Albania and Türkiye have great potential to expand upon their cooperation in the coming decade,” he affirms. “We already share a common vision for a prosperous future in our region and have put our common determination to further consolidate our Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

For him, the future is about more than economic growth or political alignment. It is about reliability. In an era when global supply chains are disrupted and alliances tested, Türkiye and Albania see each other as trusted partners—partners who can build resilience by relying not only on contracts and agreements but also on centuries-old bonds of kinship.

What emerges from Ambassador Atay’s reflections is a picture of a relationship that is at once historic and forward-looking. The Albanian–Turkish partnership is built on cultural intimacy, strategic alignment, and shared geopolitical visions. It is anchored in NATO and European integration but enriched by the memory of centuries of coexistence.

For Albania, Türkiye represents a reliable ally in a turbulent region. For Türkiye, Albania is not just a neighbor but a brotherly nation whose success is closely tied to its own. Together, they embody the possibility that in a region often described through dividing lines, cooperation rooted in shared heritage can chart a different path—one of stability, growth, and common purpose.

Marjana Doda is the Editor-in-Chief of Argumentum.al