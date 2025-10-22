Change font size: - + Reset

Remembering Janusz Bugajski: Scholar, Mentor, and Lifelong Friend of the Balkans

Janusz Bugajski (1954–2025)

The international academic and analytical community has lost one of its most lucid and principled voices. Janusz Bugajski, the distinguished American analyst of Eurasian and Balkan affairs, passed away on October 18, 2025, at the age of 71. His death marks the passing of a scholar whose voice, insight, and unwavering advocacy for democracy profoundly shaped the understanding of Southeastern Europe in Washington and beyond.

Born in Nantwich, England, in 1954, and educated at the University of Kent and the London School of Economics, Bugajski emigrated to the United States in the mid-1980s, where he became one of the most respected experts on post-Communist Europe. As a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, and earlier at CSIS and CEPA, he authored a remarkable body of work more than a dozen influential books, hundreds of essays, and countless interviews dissecting the fragility of new democracies, the persistence of authoritarian influence, and the strategic dilemmas facing the transatlantic alliance.

Few Western analysts have followed the political transformations of Albania and the Balkans with such depth and consistency. From the early 1990s, Bugajski treated the region not as a peripheral theatre of great power politics, but as a central test for Europe’s democratic maturity. His book “Return of the Balkans: Challenges to European Integration and U.S. Disengagement” remains one of the most prescient analyses of the risks of neglecting the region. For Kosovo, he was an early and tireless advocate of independence and international recognition a voice of moral clarity when hesitation prevailed. As Baton Haxhiu recalled, Bugajski’s column “From the Capital of the World” became a vital channel through which he addressed Prishtina and Tirana during the most critical years of the 1990s. His words were not mere commentary but an act of solidarity with a people struggling for justice and freedom. Even after the war, his engagement never waned; he continued to warn against nationalist backsliding and the dangers of foreign interference in the region. He believed that the Balkans faced only two paths: full inclusion in the European project, or a slide back into the margins of history.

For more than two decades, Janusz Bugajski was a mentor, collaborator, and dear friend of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS). Since its founding, his insight and guidance helped shape AIIS’s intellectual mission.Albert Rakipi, Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, said: “It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the sudden passing of Janusz Bugajski a sharp American mind, a distinguished scholar, and a dear friend. For more than 25 years, he has been a mentor and guiding voice for the Albanian Institute for International Studies since its very founding. His insights, wisdom, and unwavering support have left a profound mark on our work and on all of us who had the privilege to know him. We mourn the loss of a brilliant analyst and, above all, a cherished friend. You will be greatly missed Janusz.”

To his colleagues and readers, Janusz Bugajski embodied intellectual courage and moral clarity. Elez Biberaj, his long-time collaborator and friend at the Voice of America, wrote: “Janusz was a brilliant analyst of Eurasian affairs, a prolific author whose publications profoundly shaped our understanding of the region, and a steadfast advocate for democracy, good governance, and press freedom. His insights were consistently clear, principled, and deeply informed. Over the years, we worked together on many projects, especially on Balkan affairs. I came to admire not only his intellect but also his integrity, his wit, and his unwavering commitment to the values he held dear. His absence will be felt deeply by all of us who had the privilege to know him and work with him. I will miss him terribly. Rest in peace, Janusz.”

Bugajski’s analytical legacy from “Cold Peace: Russia’s New Imperialism” to “Failed State: A Guide to Russia’s Rupture” stands as a compass for understanding the threats to liberal democracy in Eastern Europe and the resilience of societies determined to resist them. Throughout his career, he testified before the U.S. Congress, advised USAID, the Department of Defense, and the State Department, and lectured at major universities. He was decorated with numerous honors, including the Distinguished Public Service Award from U.S. federal agencies and the Medal of Gratitude from Poland’s Solidarity movement. But beyond his achievements and distinctions, Janusz Bugajski will be remembered in Albania, Kosovo, and throughout the Balkans as a friend one who spoke truth to power, believed in the democratic future of the region, and inspired generations of scholars, diplomats, and journalists to do the same. His absence leaves a deep void, but his words, ideas, and moral example will continue to guide us. Rest in peace, Janusz. You will be greatly missed.