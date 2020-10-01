UCK at trial: How a specialist chamber is wrongfully gnawing at the legitimacy of the Kosovo state

A saying is circulating among observers of the saga of the Kosovo war tribunal, or as formally named the Specialist Chambers: there are now more former UCK commanders called as defendants or witnesses than there were Nazis condemned in Nuremberg. In fact, says former Justice Minister of Kosovo, Abelard Tahiri, much more. Iconic Serbian human rights activist, Natasa Kandic also claims that out of all the people under investigation for the war crimes committed in Kosovo, the ratio is 62 percent Albanians and 38 percent Serbian.

Indeed figures such as Ali Ahmeti, which recently won elections in North Macedonia alongside Zoran Zaev and formed a government with him, as well as Agim Ceku, former Prime Minister of Kosovo are among the additions to the list called to The Hague for questioning. Others including the Head of the Veterans’ Association of UCK, are following almost daily causing indignation and a lot of media storms along the way.

An observer with little connection to the local context and limited historical knowledge would conclude that both sides were equally involved in these war, both guilty and there is no discernable line between the aggressor and the victim. However if we look back soberly all the international community knows who the aggressor was. Otherwise why would the largest alliance of the west, NATO, decide to bomb a capital city in the middle of Europe? Why would they risk confrontation with Russia alongside the whole stability at their own doorstep? If there was no moral compass, no legitimate concern for all-out genocide, for another Srebrenica, who really believes that the most powerful would coalesce around this extremely difficult decision?

Not many years have passed and yet many have allowed themselves the luxury of forgetting. That luxury is not there for mothers that sit around empty tables waiting for the corpses of their husbands and sons. Thousands are yet missing in Kosovo. The first women are coming out to denounce publicly the trauma of war rapes. All the wounds and the scars are still there, still oozing blood.

Yes there was a Tribunal set at The Hague to account for the war crimes in former Yugoslavia- the ICTY. It managed to provide some justice for the likes of Milosevic, Karadjic, Seselj. However the bulk of justice doing was supposed to be done by national courts. In the case of Kosovo this was single-handedly managed by UNMIK, the international mission that kept all its personnel foreign. Hence much more justice has been made by the victim than by the aggressor. And the cruel absurdity of this weighs very heavily on the Kosovar shoulders.

Nowhere was this absurdity felt more than in the case of the charges against President Thaci being made public, months after they were drafted and in a manner that fell entirely outside of any proper procedure, just hours before he was supposed to be in a White House meeting negotiating a likely deal with the Serbian side.

The state of Kosovo is again paradoxically under attack, this time. The mandate of the Specialist Chambers cannot be a mandate for justice and discriminate against the side of the victim, taking into consideration exclusively the UCK leaders. This premise of investigating and calling upon questioning only the Albanian side is simply at odds with the very logic of the impartiality of law and even more at odds with the morals of justice.

Therefore there is an urgent need of reflection and reconsideration. This cannot be a mandate to destroy the legitimacy of the Kosovo state, a legitimacy earned the hard and most importantly rightful way.