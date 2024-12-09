Privatization of Butrint: How Albania is Selling Off Its Archaeological Heritage

Butrint is one of the most prestigious archaeological sites in Albania. However, the government has decided to entrust its management to a private foundation, at the risk of jeopardizing its classification on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Ilda Mara

Courrier des Balkans

The archaeological site of Butrint, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1992, is a priceless treasure of Albania and this year marked the centenary of its discovery. Founded by the Chaonians, an ancient Epirotic tribe, Butrint has served various roles throughout history, from a polis influenced by Greek culture to a Roman colony and later a Byzantine episcopal seat, thanks to its strategic position near the Vivari Canal. The site hosts many historical monuments, including an ancient theater and an early Christian Basilica, discovered by Italian archaeologist Luigi Ugolini, who was sent there in 1924 to follow in the footsteps of Aeneas. Mussolini, considering himself the latest in a long line of Roman heroes from Aeneas to Romulus and Augustus, renamed the "Porta Skea," claiming that the Trojan hero had passed through the area. This discovery was used as a propaganda tool in 1931, marking the 2000th anniversary of Virgil's birth with the publication of a stamp showing the Skea Gate, associated with the fascist salute.

Despite the historical and cultural importance of this site, the Albanian government decided to transfer its management to the Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF), raising serious concerns among heritage defenders. They fear that this decision will endanger Butrint's historical integrity and lead to opaque management practices that do not comply with international preservation standards.

Privatization of Heritage Management

In 2018, the Albanian government passed a law on cultural heritage and museums, proposed by the AADF and approved by the socialist majority in Parliament. The law allows private foundations, including foreign entities, to manage state cultural sites. This change opened the door for the AADF to assume control of the Butrint site, creating a clear conflict of interest. The Albanian government transferred the management of Butrint National Park to a foundation jointly established by the Ministry of Culture and AADF: the Butrint Management Foundation (BMF), with a ten-year lease that can be renewed.

In October 2023, Blendi Gonxhja, the new Minister of Economy, Culture, and Innovation (MEKI), announced a remarkable increase in the site's revenue, rising from 800,000 euros in one year to 800,000 euros in just 71 days. This raised questions about the management under former ministers Mirela Kumbaro and Elva Margariti, highlighting inefficiencies in their administration. Gonxhja’s team reportedly proved that the park could be effectively managed by Albanian teams. Michael Granoff, president of the AADF, stated that his foundation would contribute $5 million—double the Albanian government's contribution—while securing the right to issue tickets and collect all secondary revenues from the site over the next ten years. According to Auron Tare, the former director of the site, if Butrint generates at least €1.5 million annually, the BMF could collect up to €15 million over ten years. This raises the question: does the Albanian state really need the $5 million from a private foundation when it can already generate revenue thrice as much through site visits?

The AADF has also faced criticism for its actions related to Butrint and other heritage sites in Albania. The foundation is accused of spending over $300,000 to develop two integrated management plans for Butrint and $50,000 to influence cultural heritage legislation to facilitate this takeover. Additionally, the AADF is said to have used US public funds to support its position in the Albanian Constitutional Court.

UNESCO’s Concerns

The AADF is also involved in the management of other heritage sites in Albania, such as Lake Ohrid and the sites of Berat and Gjirokastra. This involvement is seen as a breach of the 1972 UNESCO Convention on the Protection of World Heritage, which has prompted indirect criticism from UNESCO, particularly regarding Lake Ohrid, which may soon be added to the list of endangered sites.

The transfer of Butrint's management reduces the Albanian state's central role in overseeing the site, potentially compromising the preservation of this World Heritage site, which, according to international obligations, should remain under the state's direct responsibility. This agreement may also violate the core principles of the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention, which mandates that States Parties are responsible for the protection and management of their inscribed sites. Additionally, it could contradict Article 101 of the Stabilization and Association Agreement (SAA) between Albania and the European Union, which obligates Albania to adhere to standards of cultural heritage preservation and sustainable development. The SAA also requires Albania to align its national policies with European rules, including those concerning heritage protection.

According to UNESCO, States Parties, including Albania, must ensure the management and protection of their listed sites, such as Butrint. The transfer of management could be seen as a departure from the European Union’s expectations for cultural cooperation and heritage preservation, potentially undermining Albania’s commitments to protect its heritage and cooperate with the EU. The protection of Butrint must remain a national responsibility, under the direct control of the Albanian State, in partnership with experts from international institutions.

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre and its Advisory Bodies have raised concerns about a fragmented management model that could undermine the integrity of Butrint. Despite these concerns, the Albanian government seems determined to proceed with this approach. The Albanian Constitutional Court has validated the agreement, though some judges have voiced concerns, underscoring the risks to the site’s conservation. Jurist Agron Alibali argues that "the agreement between the government and the Butrint Management Foundation (BMF) could be invalidated due to non-compliance with established conditions." He advocates for Butrint to remain under government management until a new agreement, in line with UNESCO’s recommendations, is reached.

A Hotel and 600 Hectares Lost

The transfer of management, originally scheduled for the end of October 2024, has been delayed due to administrative obstacles, including the inventory conducted by the Ministry of Culture and the complexities of negotiations between stakeholders. This delay offers an opportunity to reconsider the decision, especially given the concerns raised by UNESCO and the EU.

UNESCO has expressed significant concern over the removal of approximately 600 hectares from Butrint National Park, where a hotel complex is being built. Former Minister of Culture Mirela Kumbaro, now Minister of Tourism and Environment, has continued to reduce the park's protected area through new legislation. On February 22, 2024, the Albanian Parliament passed Law 21/2024, amending the 2017 Law on Protected Areas. This reform has faced strong opposition from environmental organizations, some political actors, and the EU representative in Albania.

UNESCO has urged the Albanian government to submit an urgent protection plan for the area and to ensure coordinated management of the entire national park and its buffer zone to prevent fragmentation. This situation underscores the ongoing conflict between economic development and the conservation of World Heritage. The UNESCO report further stresses that management of the site and its surroundings must be cohesive and overseen by a central authority with the necessary resources to maintain its Outstanding Universal Value. Concerns regarding the clarity of the site's boundaries and buffer zone must also be swiftly addressed, potentially prompting a review of the decision to transfer management.

“It is as if the French State felt incapable of managing the Château de Versailles and decided to entrust it to a private entity.”

This delay provides an opportunity to enhance coordination between local, national, and international authorities and to foster a more inclusive dialogue with local communities to ensure the most effective management of the site. The Albanian government must submit an updated report to the World Heritage Centre by February 1, 2025, detailing the conservation status of the site, an action plan, and a timeline for implementing the recommendations from the 2022 mission, which will be reviewed by the World Heritage Committee during its 47th session.

As a UNESCO World Heritage site, Butrint must remain under the direct management of the Albanian government to ensure its preservation. The transfer of management to the Butrint Management Foundation (BMF) threatens this goal and undermines Albania’s international commitments. It is essential that the state retains control over the site and works with international organizations to ensure its long-term protection. This situation is akin to the French state claiming it is unable to manage the Palace of Versailles and deciding to hand its administration over to a private entity.