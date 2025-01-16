Albania signs €1bn deal with Italy and UAE on renewable energy, new undersea connection 

TIRANA, Jan. 16, 2025 - Albania, Italy and the United Arab Emirates have signed a trilateral agreement to develop renewable energy infrastructure, marking a €1 billion investment to produce and share solar, wind and other clean energy resources.

The project will include an undersea cable linking Albania’s port of Vlorë with Italy’s southern region of Puglia, facilitating energy transfer across the Adriatic Sea.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the initiative at the Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, highlighting its role in bolstering existing energy connections that span 430 kilometres along the Adriatic seabed, linking Italy with Montenegro and other parts of the Balkans.

“This agreement addresses Italy's long-term energy needs while adhering to sustainable commitments made at UN climate conferences,” Meloni said.

Albania says it has made significant strides in expanding its renewable energy capacity, increasing production by 500 megawatts over the past two years.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said the agreement is a major step toward energy independence and sustainability.

“This partnership will make Albania a key player in renewable energy for the region,” he said, adding that the initiative will be operational within three years.

Rama explained that the project involves Italian grid operator Terna and the UAE’s state-owned energy company. It will harness Gulf expertise to produce clean energy in Albania, with surplus electricity exported to Italy.

The deal was signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Rama, Meloni and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, setting a landmark tripartite strategic partnership framework to enhance cooperation in renewable energy and energy infrastructure.

The UAE, one of the world’s largest oil producers, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and hosted the COP28 climate summit in 2023.

Meloni highlighted the unusual nature of the partnership, calling it “a pragmatic way to move away from fossil fuels at a time of growing energy demand.”