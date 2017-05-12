Ermonela Jaho shines at Washington National Opera debut

TIRANA, May 11 – Albania’s internationally renowned soprano Ermonela Jaho has received critical acclaim for her debut title role of Cio-Cio-San at Giacomo Puccini’s Madame Butterfly at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Jaho, who is fast becoming one of the world’s most sought-after sopranos, credits her success to her emotional surrender to every role, including Puccini’s masterpiece, which she says is rooted in her own origin.

In an interview with the Voice of America ahead of her May 6 debut at the Kennedy Center, the 42-year-old singer said she dedicated the in-depth of the characters she performs “to exactly the intensity Albanians express both their joys and sorrows.”

The 42-year-old soprano who left Albania in the early 1990s soon after the collapse of the country’s communist regime to study singing in Italy, said “it is exactly the fire, emotion and vulnerability of all emotions I went through in Albania and I still receive even though far away from my home country, what gives my soul and me as an artist something special.”

The Washington Post described Jaho’s performance as Cio-Cio-San (Butterfly) as a true singing actress.

“Ermonela Jaho, who made her Washington National Opera debut as Butterfly, is a true singing actress, conveying emotion and character through her voice, so that Butterfly’s familiar plight became freshly heartbreaking,” wrote the Washington Post.

In another review of the piece which will be staging until May 20, the Metro Weekly says Ermonela Jaho certainly gives her young woman personality. “She sings with expression and beauty, even if she doesn’t bring quite enough power to the highest, most poignant, notes,” says the Metro Weekly.

In her 2014 performance of Madama Butterfly at Albania’s National Opera House, Jaho said she had always considered the role of Madama Butterfly connected to Albanian women.

“That’s because to me, the role of Cio-Cio San, is the embodiment of a woman’s spirit because of loving like a teenage, hoping like a child and self-sacrificing like a prophet. And I can tell you these are extraordinary great virtues which I strongly feel or everyone of us feels in Albanian women, and our mothers for the sacrifices they have made,” said Jaho.

Born in Albania, soprano Ermonela Jaho, who also holds American and Italian citizenship, was hailed as a “revelation” by the French musical press after her debut as Violetta in La Traviata at L’Opera de Marseille in December of 2005 and has since gone on to debut at major theaters internationally.