Gallup: Staggering two-thirds of Albanian adults willing to leave country

By Tirana Times December 13, 2018 11:19

Story Highlights

  • A staggering 60 percent of Albania's adult population say they are willing to leave the country, ranking Albania among war-torn and natural disaster-hit countries such as Sierra Leone, Liberia and Haiti and the sole Balkan country where at least half of adults would like to move, according to a Gallup survey

TIRANA, Dec, 13 – Willingness to migrate among resident Albanians has almost doubled in the past decade to rank the country fourth globally for the desire to leave with around

