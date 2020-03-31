243 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 13 victims

TIRANA, March 31 - Two COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in Albania, bringing the total number of victims to 13. A 62-year-old man in Durres died on Tuesday morning and an 82-year-old woman in Tirana on Monday evening, both of whom had underlying health conditions.

Moreover, twenty new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in the last 24 hours in Albania, bringing the total number of infected people to 243.

So far, tests have been conducted on 1671 people. Out of the total 77 hospitalized patients, 8 are under intensive care, three of whom require ventilators, while the rest of the patients remain in stable condition.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 129 cases

Durres 26 cases

Lushnje 4 cases

Elbasan 5 cases

Fier 23 cases

Kavaja 4 cases

Rrogozhina 2 cases

Korça 15 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Shkodra 8 cases

Lezha 5 cases

Berat 1 case

Has 2 cases

Kruja 5 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 3 cases

Mirdita 2 cases



However, the Ministry of Health also announced that 44 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing strict curfews from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move starting from Monday. On Sunday, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.







