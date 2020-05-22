12 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, May 22 - Twelve new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 981 in Albania. Seven of the new cases were identified in Tirana, two in Fier, two in Kruja and one in Durres.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 13,500 people. A total of 17 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 79 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently there are 173 active cases in Albania.

As of Monday, Albanian residents in red areas can move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.