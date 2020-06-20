53 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 20 - Fifty-three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1891 in Albania. Furthermore, a 70-year old woman from , bringing the death toll to 42 victims.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 23,000 people. A total of 63 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

However, a total of 1126 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.