Tirana International Airport resumes all flights

TIRANA, June 22 - Flights to / from the Tirana International Airport resumed on Monday, following months of suspension due to the coronavirus restrictions. However, operating flights will carry only EU citizens or residents with the exception of Albanian citizens who need to travel for health or business-related reasons, as the travel ban is expected to be lifted on July 1 for the Schengen area.

The following flight routes are expected to take place throughout Monday:

✈ Aegean - Tirana - Athens (return flight)

✈Air Albania - Istanbul - Tirana and Tirana - Milan

✈Albawings - Tirana - Grass (return flight)

✈Air Serbia - Tirana - Belgrade (return flight)

✈ Austrian - Tirana - Vienna (return flight)

✈Albawings - Tirana - Venice (return flight)

✈Albawings - Tirana - Florence (return flight)

All flights, excluding those to and from Istanbul, were suspended March 23 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. TIA remained open for all humanitarian flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.