PM Rama campaigns for Milo Djukanovic in Montenegro elections

TIRANA, Aug. 26 - As Montenegrin election day is fast approaching, Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed his support towards Democratic Socialist Party of Milo Djukanovic, leader of Montenegro since 1991, campaigning against the Albanian parties currently running for parliament.

In a four-minute video on Wednesday, Rama spoke of a "special bond" between Albania and Montenegro, and "two sister parties", emphasizing his friendly personal relations with Djukanovic.

"The importance for Albania and the region for the decision our Montenegrin brothers and sisters have to make in the coming days, makes my address to you a must," he said.

Furthermore, Rama also spoke in Serbian, stating Djukanovic's slogan for the election campaign. Furthermore he applauded Djukanovic's leadership, claiming that Montenegro would not be as it is today without the Democratic Socialist Party leader and urged all citizens to cast their votes for him.

"Every vote that goes against Djukanovic can push the country back. There is no one today who can save the future of Montenegro, than the one who saved it in the past," he said.

Rama failed to mention or express his support towards any of the Albanian parties in Montenegro currently running for parliament.

Albanian parties in Montenegro are running in the August 30th elections in a joint list in order to maximize votes.

In July, the leaders of the Albanian Alternative, the New Democratic Force, the Albanian Democratic League, the Tuz Union and the Perspective Civic Movement signed an agreement to run in the elections with a joint list of candidates for the purpose of maximizing votes.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci also called on Albanians in Montenegro to participate massively in the August 30th elections, however, without expressing support towards any specific party.