Ambassador of Japan to Albania pays visit to Municipalities of Berat and Skrapar

TIRANA, Sep. 16 - Ambassador of Japan to Albania, H.E. Mr. ITO Makoto, paid an official visit to Skrapar and Berat, two of the beneficiary Municipalities of Japan’s Grant Scheme ‘Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects’ (GGP).

Skrapar Municipality has recently started to use a new Japanese waste collection vehicle and has distributed more than 100 new waste containers across Skrapar. These were financed through a EUR 76,000 Grant from Japan with the aim of improving waste management in this region. Ambassador Ito was greeted by the Mayor of Skrapar, Adriatik Mema, who expressed his appreciation to Japan and Ambassador Ito for the support given to Skrapar.

During his visit, Ambassador Ito reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Albania’s development, especially through grassroots development projects in many regions of Albania, and its fight against Covid-19.



Berat Municipality is also one of the recipient of Japan’s GGP Grant, which was used to purchase a fire truck for its Fire Fighting Unit. The fire truck will enhance the Municipality’s capacity to respond to fire and flood emergencies in the region. The Mayor of Berat, Ervin Demo greeted Ambassador Ito, and accompanied him to the Fire Station to show him the new vehicle with the logo “From the People of Japan”. Demo also thanked Ambassador Ito and Japan for their contribution to the community of Berat.