Japan to fund Technical Assistance for Improving Management of the Divjake-Karavasta Park

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed on October 8th 2020, the Record of Discussions (R/D) with Government of Albania, for implementing a Technical Cooperation (TC) Project titled: “Project for Capacity Building for Improving Ecosystem-Based Management on Divjake-Karavasta National Park”.

The Ceremony took part in the Ministry of Tourism & Environment and was attended by Minister of Tourism and Environment, Mr. Blendi Klosi as well as the Ambassador of Japan in Albania Mr. Ito Makoto and the Chief Representative of JICA Balkan Office, Mr. Takeichi Jiro.

The main objective of the Project is to enhance the protection of nature and biodiversity in the Protected Areas of Albania. The Project also aims to establish an ecosystem based management approach and strengthen the function of the Divjaka Karavasta National Park as well as enhance the human resources capacity of Regional Agency of Protected Area of Fier Region (RAPA Fier).



From May 2012 to September 2014, the former Ministry of Environment, Forests and Water Administration, the Government of Albania, and JICA implemented ‘The Project for Conservation and Sustainable Use of Divjake-Karavasta National Park’. The purpose of the project was to establish a system for conservation and sustainable use of the DKNP based on a management plan with active participation of local governments and stakeholders. As a result of the project, a management plan of conservation and sustainable use of DKNP was prepared in September 2014.



However, the DKNP management is facing several challenges such as I) reviving the activity of the Management Committee of DKNP, II) creating a financial mechanism to generate revenues that can be further utilised for enhancing the DKNP management activities, III) addressing the issue of sedimentation that has locked the communication channels between the lagoon and the sea which has caused deterioration of water quality and reduction of fishery resource in the lagoon; IV) develop the human resources of the DKNP in order to adequately fulfil the management plan tasks V) addressing forest fire risks, etc.



Under such circumstances, the Government of Albania requested to Government of Japan to support the “Project for Capacity Building for Improving Ecosystem-Based Management on Divjake-Karavasta National Park”.

The Project aim is to establish a model for harmonizing conservation with sustainable use of protected areas in the DKNP through the implementation of selected activities of the action plans of the management plan with stakeholders. As such, the Project is expected to promote an ecosystem based management approach and strengthen the function of the National Park Management Committee. Further, this model is expected to disseminate with other protected areas in Albania for strengthening management capacity in the entire country. The Project has a value of JPY 200 mil. (1.62 mil Euro) and will last for 3 years.

Through this Technical Cooperation Project, JICA's Japanese experts will be dispatched in Albania, for assisting NAPA and RAPA Fier to adopt an Ecosystem-Based Management (EBM) approach that recognizes the interactions among ecosystem components. including species, habitats, ecosystem services and humans as well as promoting the integrated work manner across sectors, including conservation, fishery, agriculture and tourism, in order to ensure the compatibility of conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and ecosystem services in DKNP.

Trainings in Japan or other countries, related to implementation of an ecosystem-based management approach, are also planned to be undertaken through JICA support, for the NAPA and RAPA Fier personnel, aiming to enhance the human resources capacity. A number of equipment will be provided to the counterpart organization through this Technical Cooperation.



JICA is an Agency of the Government of Japan, responsible for implementing bilateral aid through Technical Cooperation, ODA (soft) Loans and Grant Aid. So far in the Republic of Albania, JICA has extended various projects in the fields of environment, private sector development, and health and tourism promotion. JICA Balkan Office covers 6 countries in the Balkans, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

