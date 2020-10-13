Farmers to get excise duty free oil, online registration mandatory

Excise-free oil will account for 50% of the costs of the cultivated land. To avoid abuses the land area pursued by farmers should be declared online.

"For agricultural producers, the oil will be without excise, without carbon tax and circulation tax. The compensated amount for state-owned land will be provided free of charge. The scheme gives farmers the opportunity to have no bureaucratic procedure, which leads to an abusive outcome," Rama said.

Online declaration will reduce bureaucracy and corruption, according to the PM. “With technology and with this scheme we actually give farmers who have no bureaucratic burden. They simply have a grandson, enter the platform, declare the amount of land, on this amount is calculated the oil needed. The amount he makes to spend for the burden 50% on the price makes him give for free," Rama concluded. Experts indeed have criticized the online services approach given the low degree of penetration of Internet in rural areas and most importantly lack of knowledge how to use online platforms by the older generations.

The current scheme enables the supply of excise-free oil only for heated greenhouses and for the fishing sector.

