Albania and Bulgaria sign a MoU in the field of tourism

The Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Gent Cakaj, had a meeting last friday with the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policies and Minister of Tourism of Bulgaria, Mariyana Nikolova.

The meeting focused on discussions on the need that both countries have to further encourage cooperation in the field of tourism and the tools that can be used to achieve it.

Aiming to consolidate friendly relations between the two countries, to contribute to economic development and increase tourism potential, at the end of the meeting, the two Ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism.

