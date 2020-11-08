Congressman Engels: the State Department should monitor the Special Chambers work

Elliot Engels says the Hague based offices cannot prosecute Albanians exclusively

The Head of the Foreign Affairs Commission at the US House of Representatives, Elliot Engels, a long time close observer of the developments in the region, criticized the work of the Special Chambers in Hague saying that he will urge the State Department to monitor closely their work. Engels said that those in the focus of the prosecution cannot be selected by ethnicity and that so far only Albanians have been prosecuted. Engels said that there a series of unresolved crimes including the murder of two Albanian -American brothers for which the court needs to act. According to Engels some of the perpetrators have been identified as living in Serbia and that nothing else has been done to follow up with them.



“ I call upon the United States to stop collaboration with this court until a careful scrutiny has been made and the results are available,” Engels said.



He added that the court can prosecute alleged crime perpetrators even in absentia and this should be applied in the cases where it cannot reach them.



Engels described the resignation of President Thaci as a responsible political act in respect of the rule of law.

