Marko Bello- In memoriam

In the early hours of December 4, the news broke to Tirana that Marko Bello, former minister of EU integration, former MP of the Socialist Party for three mandates and former diplomat had lost his battle to Covid-19. Bello died in a hospital in Turkey where he had been receiving treatment for at least three weeks due to his aggravated health situation.

Marko Bello is one of the few politicians remembered with respect by all sides. Politicians of all sides rushed to social media to express their condolences and sadness. In unique way most journalists covering political issues in Albania also paid respect to Bello in their articles and posts describing him as “a rare friend of reporter”, and “always ready to help, always smiling.”

Marko Bello will be naturally missed most by his colleagues and friends.

At the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS), where he served for years as a member of the Board and a frequent speaker in its forums, Chairman Albert Rakipi says: “Marko Bello was part of a group of a nucleus that in fact rebuilt Albania's Foreign Service after the fall of communism. Unfortunately this group has shrunk a lot nowadays. As a member of parliament and government Marko was also part of a small group of politicians and statesmen who jointly contributed to the re-establishment of the essential components necessary for the state and society at a time when there are so many divisions, disagreements and a deep political conflict that are still eroding the hope for the future.”

Another friend of his, Remzi Lani says that Bello had the extraordinary capacity to combine within a single persona the renowned journalist, the talented diplomat a moderate politician and above all an unforgettable friend that will be dearly missed.

Bello had served as an ambassador to Romania while presently he was teaching international relations at the Struga University. He is survived by his wife Silvana and his children.

Tirana Times team expresses its sincere condolences to all family members and friends!